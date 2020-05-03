Above the Sun: He makes beautiful things

As a writer, I try to be creative. But as a handyman, let’s just say I’m lacking a little in that area. I usually have to hire everything done. Thankfully, I have a good woman who brings out the best in me. I found that to be true this past week when together we made something pretty neat out of junk destined for the garbage.
My son Britton and I cleared some imposing tree roots and dug a small hole in the flowerbed next to our back porch. Next, to line the hole and hold water, I repurposed an old plastic tub that had been a cat litter box and a dog watering dish (not at the same time). Then, Lisa found an old window screen to lay across the water tub to keep out debris. Next, she found a rusty old iron grate from our seriously incapacitated charcoal grill that she cleaned up and painted and laid across the tub.
We combined all of that with a bag of river rocks on top of the grate, a small water pump inside the tub, and on top of the rocks, a small concrete bird bath with a hole in the bottom of the bowl to connect a little hose to the pump. Plug in the pump, and voila! The delicate sound of a trickling fountain! We had been talking about doing this for years and finally got around to it. I guess like many of you, the temporary “shelter in place” resulted in getting a few things done around the house.
God is the Master at making something beautiful out of stuff we either take for granted or things we rarely perceive as valuable. In northeastern Oklahoma, we experience breathtaking sunrises, sunsets, rainbows, fog, cloud formations, rolling hills, trees, flowers, lakes, and streams every single day. He also puts people in our lives who bring us laughter and fill us with joy. He is the One who created the human spirit, hope, determination, and love.
As our Creator, He is plenty capable of turning things around for us in spite of the messes we get ourselves into, even when we question our self-worth. It is important for us to remember He has a plan for each and every one of us. But to experience a beautiful life with Him, we must let go of our plan, and exchange it for His. Only then will we find out the extent of His creativity to make a beautiful life for us, and the contentment that can be found in being a committed child of God.
“He has made everything beautiful in its time. He has also set eternity in the human heart; yet no one can fathom what God has done from beginning to end” (Ecclesiastes 3:11).
Have a great week!
Barrett Vanlandingham is the Youth Minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Reach him at (918) 478-2222 or barrett@ftgcc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.