Above the Sun: Hypocrites are at odds with God

In today’s article, I want to explore a few of different levels of what it means to be a hypocrite, a form of lying.
I remember when our kids were little and someone would drive past us in a souped-up car that cost way too much. From all appearances, life could not be any sweeter! The conversation would always be something like “Wow dad, what a neat looking car!” Then I would say, “True, but I would not want to have their debt.” Eventually, the kids could finish my sentence and then we would have a talk about the debt, stress, relationship problems, and insecurities that are hiding behind those expensive purchases.
“Putting on airs” is the term for when someone is pretending to be superior to others, looking down their nose at others, or acting snobby, especially when behind the scenes their life is an absolute wreck. Anyone who spends much time on social media is well acquainted with hypocrisy and all the blow hards who try to make themselves look so smart, or their lives seem so grand or perfect. The fact is, nobody is better than anyone else. We all have our issues to deal with.
We’ve probably all said or done something that made us look better than we deserved. Sometimes we get lucky and it just happens by accident. Other times, we say or do something out of convenience such as throwing everything in the closet before company arrives to make a room look less cluttered than it normally is. I may have done that more than a few times. But I think the worse version of hypocrisy is the practice of expecting or demanding high standards of others when secretly we don’t even make an attempt at reaching those standards.
Jesus condemned the practice of hypocrisy. His words were especially harsh towards those who were considered to be the religious elite of the community. They pretended to have it all together, and even worse, they pretended to be more important than everyone else around them. They acted like it, spoke like it, and dressed like it.
Matthew devotes an entire chapter to Jesus’ warnings against hypocrisy. “Do not do what they do, for they do not practice what they preach… Everything they do is done for people to see… They love the place of honor… They love to be greeted with respect” (Matthew 23:3-7).
Jesus condemned the lifestyles of hypocrites who are full of greed, self-indulgence, and wickedness even as they portray themselves outwardly as clean and pure. Jesus compared them to “whitewashed tombs, which look beautiful on the outside but on the inside are full of dead men’s bones.”
In Numbers 20:9-12, Moses disobeyed God by striking a rock to get water out of it for the thirsty grumbling crowd of Israelites he and Aaron were leading. Moses was supposed to have spoken to the rock as God instructed. But God allowed water to pour out of the rock anyway, and Moses and Aaron no doubt came across looking like superstar saviors, especially when they did not give God the credit as they should have. This act of disobedience to God and hypocrisy resulted in neither Moses nor Aaron being allowed to lead the people into the promised land. Moses expected the Israelites to be obedient to God even though he had just committed an act of disobedience.
May we all strive to live Godly lives both in public and private, and use all of our blessings and talents for His glory, not ours. Have a great week!
Barrett Vanlandingham is the Youth Minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Reach him at (918) 478-2222 or barrettvanlandingham@gmail.com.
