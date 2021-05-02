Above the Sun: I believe in the church and its mission

Hello from Fort Gibson, Oklahoma! In my most recent articles, I have written about what I believe the Bible says about God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit. Today, I want to spend some time on the church, what it is, and why it is important to all of us.
Here in one of about 15 Bible belt states, it is hard to imagine towns without a church on every corner. The church influences everything in our communities, from businesses and schools to politics. This does not happen by trying to force-feed our beliefs down someone’s windpipe. Positive change happens from the inside out. This is where the church comes in. We as Christians are the church, and yes there has to be teaching that goes on, and it must be done in a spirit of truth and love (Ephesians 4:15).
We know the church must be very important to Jesus because the Bible describes the church as Christ’s body (Ephesians 4:12), with Christ being the head of the church (Colossians 1:18). The church is also described as Christ’s bride, making Him the groom (Ephesians 5). The Bible tells us in at least eight verses that Christ died for us, His church (Ephesians 5:25).
In Acts 2, Luke wrote that those who repented and were baptized would receive forgiveness of sins and also receive the gift of the Holy Spirit. He goes on to say the Lord added 3,000 to their number that day, those who were being saved (Acts 2:41, 47). That was the beginning of the Lord’s church, His body of believers that still exists today all around the world.
Okay, so now what?
Some of Jesus’ final words before ascending back to the Father were instructions to his disciples to “Go” teach people everywhere about Christ’s commands (Matthew 28:19-20). The apostle Paul told Christians in Rome of the importance of taking the good news of Jesus Christ to others so they can hear it, believe it, and call on the name of the Lord (Romans 10:14-15).
The New Testament tells us there are many important reasons for the Lord’s body, the church, to meet together: To encourage, fellowship, sing, preach, teach, give, pray, and to remember the Lord’s death during communion. Hebrews 10:24-27 makes the connection between meeting together and staying strong in the faith through the encouragement (:25) received. The attitude of Christians who meet together becomes characterized by love and good deeds. All of this helps Christians avoid deliberate sinning so that we do not become enemies of God (:27).
So, Christ loved us, the church, enough to die for us. We should view the church as important because those who God adds to the church are among the saved. Our goal as Christians should be to tell the good news of Jesus and invite others to become members of Christ’s body, the church. This is where believers in Christ can be encouraged through fellowship and the teaching of His word, and also encourage others while honoring God with our worship. If you are not sure if God has added you to His church, I invite you to contact me so we can talk about it.
Have a great week!
Barrett Vanlandingham is the Youth Minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Reach him at (918) 478-2222 or barrettvanlandingham@gmail.com.
