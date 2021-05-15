Above the Sun: Immersion and forgiveness are connected

Since 2007, when I started writing this column, I have tried to stay true to what the Bible teaches on any topic. I figure that’s what the world needs, more truth, less opinion.
In regards to today’s title, “Immersion and forgiveness are connected,” I knew I better be able to back it up with scripture since the religious world is not only conflicted on what it means to baptize, but also whether it is even necessary for our salvation.
The word “baptism” comes from the Greek word “baptizo” which means to immerse, dip, plunge, or submerge. “Baptizo” was used by the Greeks to describe submerging a cloth under the water to dye it. This word was also used to describe the sinking of a ship.
So, it would be accurate to read Mark 16:16 as “He that believes and is immersed (baptized) shall be saved.”
But since most of you reading this are not Greek scholars (neither am I), and none of us lived in the first century, let’s look at the Bible and how it clearly demonstrates that baptism was immersion.
After Jesus was baptized by John “in the Jordan” (Mark 1:9-10), he "went up from the water" (Matthew 3:16).
When the Ethiopian was baptized, he is described as going “down into the water" and "coming up out of the water" (Acts 8:38-39).
The Old Testament uses “baptizo” when Naaman “went down and dipped himself in the Jordan seven times” to be miraculously cured of leprosy (2 Kings 5:14).
In both Romans 6:4 and Colossians 2:12, baptism is called a "burial" and "resurrection" that re-enacts Jesus’ burial and resurrection. If someone asks you to bury something, would you sprinkle it? No. Would you pour something on it? No.
Now that we’ve looked at how baptism was done, let’s look at why? One popular but incorrect answer is that baptism is an outward sign of our inner grace already received. Another is that baptism is simply an act of obedience expected of those who have already been forgiven. But the Bible teaches that baptism is the point at which Christ promised to remove sins.
Look again at Mark 16:16. Jesus said that salvation follows belief and baptism.
Also, in Acts 2:36-38, when the people “were cut to the heart” and indicated their belief in Jesus by asking Peter, “What shall we do?” Peter told them to "Repent and be baptized… in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins." This passage makes it clear that forgiveness of sins follows repentance and baptism. Remember, the people had already believed.
In the story of Paul, he was told to "Arise and be baptized, and wash away your sins" (Acts 22:16). You see, even though Paul had believed in Jesus, and repented (turned away from the life he was living in error), he still had his sins. So, in order to complete his obedience, he must be baptized to wash away his sins. It was at the point of baptism that his sins were forgiven. At this point, a believer can truly begin to “live a new life” (Romans 6:4) clothed in Christ (Galatians 3:26-27).
So, who should be baptized? A repentant believer who has turned away from the world’s ways, and has decided to follow Jesus. How should one be baptized? Immersion. Why should one be baptized? Forgiveness of sins to start a new life, saved in Christ.Have a great week!
Barrett Vanlandingham is the Youth Minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Reach him at (918) 478-2222 or barrettvanlandingham@gmail.com.
