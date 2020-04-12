There are only about four stories in history that give us the kind of hope we experience on Easter Sunday. They are Jesus’ birth, life, death, and resurrection. All four of these events are just as relevant today as they were 2,000 years ago. All four events were prophesied or foretold hundreds or even thousands of years before they happened. Bottom line, if it hadn’t been for the resurrection, the other stories would be irrelevant because Jesus would have been proven a fraud. But thanks be to God, all the stories of Jesus remain solid, and the grave remains empty. Jesus arose! Each of the gospel writers tells the story.
“When the Sabbath was over, Mary Magdalene, Mary the mother of James, and Salome bought spices so that they might go to anoint Jesus’ body” (Mark 16:1).
“There was a violent earthquake, for an angel of the Lord came down from heaven and, going to the tomb, rolled back the stone and sat on it” (Matthew 28:2).
“On the first day of the week, very early in the morning, the women took the spices they had prepared and went to the tomb. 2 They found the stone rolled away from the tomb, 3 but when they entered, they did not find the body of the Lord Jesus. 4 While they were wondering about this, suddenly two men in clothes that gleamed like lightning stood beside them. 5 In their fright the women bowed down with their faces to the ground, but the men said to them, “Why do you look for the living among the dead? 6 He is not here; he has risen! Remember how he told you, while he was still with you in Galilee: 7 ‘The Son of Man must be delivered over to the hands of sinners, be crucified and on the third day be raised again’” (Luke 24:1-7).
“14 At this, she turned around and saw Jesus standing there, but she did not realize that it was Jesus. 15 He asked her, “Woman, why are you crying? Who is it you are looking for?” Thinking he was the gardener, she said, “Sir, if you have carried him away, tell me where you have put him, and I will get him.” 16 Jesus said to her, “Mary.”
She turned toward him and cried out in Aramaic, “Rabboni!” (which means “Teacher”). 17 Jesus said, “Do not hold on to me, for I have not yet ascended to the Father. Go instead to my brothers and tell them, ‘I am ascending to my Father and your Father, to my God and your God.’” 18 Mary Magdalene went to the disciples with the news: “I have seen the Lord!” And she told them that he had said these things to her (John 20:14-18).
During the next 40 days, Jesus appeared several different times to individuals, small groups, and to more than 500 at once. He also had conversations and meals with them, and even let Thomas touch the holes in his hands and feet.
Christ’s sacrifice paid for our sins and is what we remember on the first day of each week when we take the Lord’s Supper. It is his resurrection that signifies victory over death and gives every baptized believer that same assurance of a new life both now and in eternity (Romans 6:1-11).
Have a great week!
Barrett Vanlandingham is the Youth Minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Reach him at (918) 478-2222 or barrett@ftgcc.org.
