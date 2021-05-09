Above the Sun: Life after graduation requires spiritual strategies

Hello from Fort Gibson, Oklahoma! In just a few days, 2021 high school graduations will be taking place all across the nation, marking the very first major crossroads for those walking the stage. So many decisions to make. So many directions to consider.
It is of greatest importance that young Christian graduates understand their lives will go much smoother if the spiritual journey comes first, because when God is at the top, everything else falls into place the way it should. The option of just bringing Jesus along for the ride when it’s convenient has never worked well for anyone.
This is true when it comes to every single decision we make: career, hobbies, relationships. Solomon was the wisest man who ever lived. As a young king, he asked God for the ability to discern right from wrong. God was so impressed that young Solomon’s request was not for wealth or power, He gave him all of that. His wisdom was so evident, that the people knew it had come from God (1 Kings 3:28).
The books of Proverbs and Ecclesiastes are both great places to start if you’re looking for examples of Solomon’s wisdom and advice on which way to turn at life’s crossroads. Proverbs was actually written for the benefit of young people to make better decisions, practical tips for living. Ecclesiastes was written to teach readers the importance of respecting God and keeping His commands instead of chasing after worldly things while leaving God out of the picture.
Solomon said: “Above all else, guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it. Keep your mouth free of perversity; keep corrupt talk far from your lips. Let your eyes look straight ahead; fix your gaze directly before you. Give careful thought to the paths for your feet and be steadfast in all your ways. Do not turn to the right or the left; keep your foot from evil.” (Proverbs 4:23-27).
There are so many evil forces at work, competing for our children’s hearts to distract them from the One who loves them most of all. Everywhere they turn, our children are fed lies that glamorize sinful language, sinful lifestyles, and goals that lead to sinful outcomes. Solomon warns against all of this, and against successes that are not sinful, but can damage our relationship with God or cause someone else to stumble.
“Yet when I surveyed all that my hands had done and what I had toiled to achieve, everything was meaningless, a chasing after the wind; nothing was gained under the sun” (Ecclesiastes 2:11).
Wouldn’t it be nice if we could all just learn from the lessons of Solomon and avoid the consequences that come with bad decision-making? The problem is that we are human and we usually feel the need to try things out for ourselves. That seems to be especially true for young people. We’ve all been there. So please join me in prayer for our graduating seniors, that they would seek wisdom from God to make righteous decisions as they set out on their own.
Have a great week!
Barrett Vanlandingham is the Youth Minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Reach him at (918) 478-2222 or barrettvanlandingham@gmail.com.
