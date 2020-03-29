As I looked down at my HP laptop, I noticed the sticker near the keyboard said “Beautiful. Powerful. Perfectly crafted.” Then I thought to myself, if we can clearly see that a computer is crafted, why can not everyone see that we also have a Designer?
Humans are much more complex than any computer, yet many in the science world try to convince us the things we see around us including people are just accidents that happened over billions of years. God’s word disagrees with this. We were made in the image of God, and He made us with a purpose.
As the world frets about the troublesome times we are living in, the need for Christians to step up and live out our purpose becomes more evident. God’s plan for us has been in effect for all six-thousand years of history, since the week of creation.
“Then God said, ‘Let us make mankind in our image, in our likeness, so that they may rule over the fish in the sea and the birds in the sky, over the livestock and all the wild animals, and over all the creatures that move along the ground.’ So, God created mankind in his own image, in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them” (Genesis 1:26-27).
Our job is to be image-bearers of God. We are to be the hands and feet and mouthpiece for the One who crafted all of creation. Isn’t that exciting that the Creator of all chose us to represent Him to the rest of creation! But why?
The apostle Paul echoes those words about God’s plan for our purpose when he wrote to Christians in the first century: “For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them” (Ephesians 2:10).
If you’re like me you may be thinking, “Yes I understand who God wants us to be and what He wants us to do. But why did God decide to created anything or anyone in the first place?”
Here is what I think: we know that creators create amazing things! And we know that God is love. So, we have a loving God who desperately wanted to share His love and creativity. It is all around us (Romans 1:20). Our God is good. His ways are good. He wanted to share with us the blessing of walking in His Son’s footsteps where we can best experience the image of God by saving lost souls and helping them experience a new life in Christ (1 Peter 1:3 and Romans 6:4).
“Beautiful. Powerful. Perfectly crafted” to help fill the earth with God’s glory.
Have a great week!
Barrett Vanlandingham is the Youth Minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Reach him at (918) 478-2222 or barrett@ftgcc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.