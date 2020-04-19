If you’ve been thinking there is bad news just about everywhere you look these days, maybe you have been looking in the wrong places. While news reports say alcohol sales are way up lately, I also hear many reports of people turning to the Bible for peace and comfort.
I love the apostle Paul’s encouraging words in Romans 8:28. He said, “And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose.”
It’s one thing when another person tells you that everything is going to be all right because, in reality, all they can offer you are kind words of hope. After all, we are just human, and if there is one thing we’ve all learned lately it’s that we are not in control of anything around us. It’s something entirely different when God says it’s going to be all right because God never lies, never gets distracted, never just means well but forgot to follow through. God always keeps His promises. We are reminded of that every time we see a rainbow in the sky, which not only is a sign that the earth will never be destroyed by water again, but it is also a sign that God means what He says.
Paul’s words of things working out for the good are a great comfort to those who have a loving and obedient relationship with Jesus Christ. These same words are a tremendous challenge for those who are not committed to God. Remember Jesus’ words in John 14:15 when he said, “If you love me, you will keep my commandments.” If this is true, then the opposite is also true: if we choose to not keep God’s commandments, we are proving by our choices that we do not love Him, since we all have free will, meaning we can choose to obey or not obey, we can choose to love or not love.
God’s promise that everything is going to work out for the best for us is conditional. His promise is for those who love Him and prove our love by our obedience. God proved His love for us at the cross.
“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life” (John 3:16).
This truly is encouraging news for those whose belief is accompanied by action (James 2:17, 24, and 26). It’s a sentiment that songwriter Rich Mullins summarized so well when he sang that faith without work is “about as useless as a screen door on a submarine.” Let that sink in, and have a great week!
Barrett Vanlandingham is the Youth Minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Reach him at (918) 478-2222 or barrett@ftgcc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.