Above the Sun: Smile, Jesus loves you!

“I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 3:14).
Hello from Fort Gibson, Oklahoma! Spring is here, signs of optimism are everywhere in spite of the doom and gloom we see on national news.
Just a few days ago, a young man who has been worshipping with our church family decided to put on Christ in baptism. Awesome! Try convincing him that good things are not taking place these days. Through answered prayers, Bible study, the influence of loving people, and the conviction of the Holy Spirit, this young man went from an uncertain future to actually knowing what lies ahead for him. His journey as a Spirit-indwelled baptized believer has begun (Acts 2:38).
Just a few church pews away, I see another young man who recently finished a prison sentence, singing with joy to the Lord every Sunday. It is hard to miss his enthusiasm, even with a mask. Try convincing him that good things are not happening these days.
In the past year, I have heard of good things taking place in many places across the nation and throughout the world. Even in the middle of political and social unrest, and a worldwide pandemic when so many people had written off 2020 and have their doubts about 2021, a missionary friend of mine could not contain his enthusiasm when telling me about the thousands of people in Latin America who gave their lives to Christ in 2020 and no signs of slowing down in 2021.
There are many great and positive things going on every single day to fill our minds with. There is no reason to dwell on earthly disappointments and worries for those whose hope is set on things above the sun. How can we as Christians ignore the fact that we are not promised even our next breath, heartbeat, or step here on earth?
“You do not know what tomorrow will bring. What is your life? You are a mist that appears for a little while and then vanishes” (James 4:14).
For Christians, the words of James are not discouraging, but quite the opposite. The apostle Paul sent a similar message to the church in Thessalonica to remind them there is more to life than what we see with our eyes.
“9 For God did not appoint us to suffer wrath but to receive salvation through our Lord Jesus Christ. 10 He died for us so that, whether we are awake or asleep, we may live together with him. 11 Therefore encourage one another and build each other up, just as in fact you are doing” (1 Thessalonians 5:9-11).
The Hebrew writer taught the early Christians about the importance of spending time with each other on a regular basis.
“Some people have gotten out of the habit of meeting for worship, but we must not do that. We should keep on encouraging each other, especially since you know that the day of the Lord’s coming is getting closer” (Hebrews 10:25).
Peter says the trials we undergo are not the end of the story for those who believe in Jesus Christ. “…for you are receiving the end result of your faith, the salvation of your souls” (1 Peter 1:9).
God is good, amen? Have a great week!
Barrett Vanlandingham is the Youth Minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Reach him at (918) 478-2222 or barrettvanlandingham@gmail.com.
