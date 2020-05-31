ABOVE THE SUN: There is a link between Bible study and encouragement

During tough times, most of us look for ways to feel better. For some, this means browsing for good deals online. Others might look for ways to give their yard or flowerbeds a fresh new look. New furniture is always nice. Listening to positive music or motivational speakers online can be encouraging. A friend or family member who always seems to know just the right thing to say is also a very good thing. One proven remedy is thousands of years old and is stated by the apostle Paul.
“For everything that was written in the past was written to teach us, so that through endurance and the encouragement of the Scriptures we might have hope” (Romans 15:4).
It is funny how easy it is to overlook some of the best solutions for a bad day (or a bad life). In this verse, Paul connects what is written in the Bible with encouragement. When you get down to it, encouragement is something that brings about hope. Sometimes I pray that God gives us something to smile about today. I guess what I am really asking is for God to provide something encouraging to me so that I can feel a sense of well-placed hope. God provides us plenty to smile about if we look in the right places. The best place to start is where God has spoken through the writers of the Bible. Then, after gaining knowledge of His word we must apply it. This takes endurance. Hope is the result.
If anyone would understand what it is like to experience physical or social distancing from those we love, it would be the apostle Paul. He wrote letters to the church in Thessalonica for the very purpose of encouraging new Christians after his visit to them had been cut short by persecution.
“17 But, brothers and sisters, when we were orphaned by being separated from you for a short time (in person, not in thought), out of our intense longing we made every effort to see you. 18 For we wanted to come to you — certainly I, Paul, did, again and again — but Satan blocked our way. 19 For what is our hope, our joy, or the crown in which we will glory in the presence of our Lord Jesus when he comes? Is it not you? 20 Indeed, you are our glory and joy” (1 Thessalonians 2:17-20).
Though Paul was not able to visit them, he wrote and even sent Timothy who was evidently a lesser known evangelist than Paul to “to strengthen and encourage you in your faith, so that no one would be unsettled by these trials” (1 Thessalonians 3:2-3).
And so to you I say the same with these thoughts rooted in His word: Stay strong in the faith. Be encouraged that God is in control. He rewards His faithful, and He makes all things beautiful in its time.
Have a great week!
Barrett Vanlandingham is the Youth Minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Reach him at (918) 478-2222 or barrett@ftgcc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.