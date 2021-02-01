Above the Sun: Walk in the light, be a light

When I show up somewhere and see my parents there, I know I am in the right place. The world just seems brighter. They are without a doubt a significant lighthouse in my life. I am sure you can think of people you feel this same way about. You are comforted and have peace in their presence.
In the Bible, light is used to symbolize God and his guidance, faith, and holiness. As Christians, we are called to not only walk in the light, but to be a light for others.
There is a very short verse in the longest chapter in the Bible that gives us a good starting point. Psalm 119:105 says, “Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path.”
How many of us can say that every word coming from our mouth helps show people the right way to go. The writer here uses these very descriptive thoughts to celebrate God’s instruction as the perfect guide for life.
In John 1:4 says, “In him was life, and that life was the light of all mankind.” This description of Jesus should give those of us who strive to walk with him an extra boost of confidence. Everything about Jesus’ life points us in the right direction because his life here on earth actually doubled as a light for our journey. Not once did he ever shine his light in a direction that would not be good for us. We are to be this kind of light for others.
In the Gospels (Matthew, Mark, Luke, John), we read about miracle after miracle that Jesus performed in the presence of his disciples and in front of people who hated him. He changed water into wine at a wedding, He healed a man who had been paralyzed for 38 years. He cast out demons, restored sight to the blind, and raised the dead. He literally did more miracles than could be written down in the Bible.
These are examples of Jesus’ life serving as light during his ministry of just three and a half years as he combined love, truth, and miracles to get people’s attention. Jesus told his disciples that they/we would do even greater things since he would soon be going back to the Father in heaven (ref: John 14:12).
That’s where we come in. Obviously, Jesus did not mean that we would be able to create a greater universe than he did, or even be able to perform a simple miracle. But in the 2,000 years since Jesus was on earth, his followers have not only had the benefit of walking in the light, but have reflected the light, love, and truth of Christ, giving hope to millions upon millions of lost souls.
In John 8:12, Jesus said, “I am the light of the world.” In Matthew 5:14-16 Jesus said, “You are the light of the world… let your light shine.”
Doesn’t it just make you feel good that the Light of Life himself has confidence in us, that we are capable of taking his light to wherever it needs to shine?
Have a great week!
Barrett Vanlandingham is the Youth Minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Reach him at (918) 478-2222 or barrettvanlandingham@gmail.com.
