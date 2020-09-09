Above the Sun: We already have the answers to life’s problems

Boy was I surprised last Thursday when I was informed I had shipped a 75-inch television, at a cost of nearly $2,000, to someone with my same name in Pennsylvania!
It was actually a fraudulent e-mail I received from someone pretending to be from “Amazon.com.” It looked very official at first glance with a colorful “Amazon” logo and a fake “Shipping Confirmation Order # 402-3268049-8740387.”
The scam e-mail said: “We thought you'd like to know that Your order has been dispatched. If you did not place this order please call us on (844)-903-2957 to report this to our fraud protection team. Your Orders on Amazon.com. We hope to see you again soon!”
Besides the fact that I immediately checked my Amazon account for some peace of mind, I also checked the wording of the e-mail, kind of bizarre. It did not take but a few seconds to spot several mistakes in grammar, punctuation, random capitalizations, and general misuse of the English language. I underlined a few of them.
Unfortunately, the devil is a much better liar than the con behind the e-mail. Still, the same principles apply when it comes to making any decision, large or small. As Christians, we are in a daily battle with the “Father of Lies.” And even though Satan has a lot more experience than we do at this game, our Heavenly Father is the greatest Warrior we could possibly have on our side (Exodus 15:3). He is patient with us and does not want any of us to perish (2 Peter 3:9).
God is many things the devil is not. God is all-powerful, all-knowing, and always present. God has given us His holy word and His Holy Spirit to guide us through life in all matters of decision-making. We do not have to know every trick in the devil’s book of deception. The only answers we need to know are the time-tested ancient words God has already spoken. About 3000 years ago, Solomon spoke these God-inspired words:
“Do not set foot on the path of the wicked or walk in the way of evildoers. Avoid it, do not travel on it; turn from it and go on your way” (Proverbs 4:14-15).
2000 years ago, the apostle Paul reminded young Timothy to teach this:
“Nevertheless, the firm foundation of God stands, having this seal, ‘The Lord knows those who are His,’ and, ‘Everyone who names the name of the Lord is to abstain from wickedness’” (2 Timothy 2:19).
If we know what God expects of us, anything outside of that is sin or at the very least dangerous territory. Christians are advised to avoid both. “Let us throw off everything that hinders and the sin that so easily entangles. And let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us” (Hebrews 12:1).
We all know life is just hard sometimes. But when we fix our eyes on Jesus and model our lives after Him, we come to realize most of the problems we’re faced with do not seem near as difficult to solve. Have a great week!
