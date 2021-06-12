Above the Sun: We are not saved like the thief on the cross

In Luke 23:39-43, we read about a conversation that took place between Jesus and the two criminals who were being crucified on either side of Jesus, one of whom had a better eternal outcome than the other.
“One of the criminals who hung there hurled insults at him: “Aren’t you the Messiah? Save yourself and us!” 40 But the other criminal rebuked him. “Don’t you fear God,” he said, “since you are under the same sentence? 41 We are punished justly, for we are getting what our deeds deserve. But this man has done nothing wrong.” 42 Then he said, “Jesus, remember me when you come into your kingdom.” 43 Jesus answered him, “Truly I tell you, today you will be with me in paradise.”
Even though this story is found in the New Testament, Jesus and the criminals and everyone else were still living under Old Testament law because Jesus had not yet died. Baptism was not yet required. The New Testament covenant along with the baptism we read about starting in Acts 2 had not been enacted yet. So, believers in Jesus Christ could not become Christians and receive the gift of the Holy Spirit (Acts 2:38) until Peter preached the first Gospel sermon at the Jewish festival known as Pentecost where God added 3,000 people to their number (the church) that day (Acts 2:41, 47).
The Bible says Jesus’ cousin, John the Baptist, came to prepare the way for Jesus, and was baptizing people during Jesus’ ministry even before Jesus died. Mark 1:4 says, “And so John the Baptist appeared in the wilderness, preaching a baptism of repentance for the forgiveness of sins.”
We still have no way of knowing whether the thief on the cross had received John’s baptism or not.
The verses from Luke indicate the criminal at least knew about Christ’s kingdom, and that it was not of this earth. The criminal also knew he deserved to be punished on earth, but called out to Jesus to save him in the after-life. So, the criminal at some point, if not during the crucifixion process, had heard about Jesus, and at that moment believed, repented, and confessed his belief in Jesus as the Son of God.
But whether the thief was baptized or not, people at that time were still living under the Old Law that required animal sacrifice as a means of gaining access to the forgiveness of sin that would come later with the perfect sacrifice of Jesus. Although the Hebrew writer said there is no forgiveness of sin without the shedding of blood (Hebrews 9:22), the writer also says, “It is impossible for the blood of bulls and goats to take away sins.” So, ultimately it took the perfect sacrifice of Jesus to forgive the sins of people in the past who obeyed the Old Testament law as well as those in the future who would obey the commands of the New Testament (Hebrews 9:28, 10:4). Simply put, the blood of Jesus flows backwards and forwards to forgive the sins of those who are obedient.
So, yes, we are saved by the grace of God just like the criminal on the cross. But for those who are trying to obey the pattern of New Testament Christianity, baptism for the forgiveness of sins is essential. It is how believers receive the gift of the Holy Spirit (Acts 2:38) and live a “new life” in Christ (Romans 6:3-5 and Galatians 3:26-27).
Barrett Vanlandingham is the Youth Minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ.
