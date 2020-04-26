Above the Sun: You don’t have to look far to make a big difference

Have you ever had one of those moments when you realized the solution to your problem was right in front of you all the time? That is a lesson that Jesus taught his disciples long ago, and it still applies to us today.
“And you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the ends of the earth” (Acts 1:8).
During the 40 days after Jesus’ resurrection, he knew his followers needed some reassurance and direction. Like sheep without a shepherd, he knew they would scatter. But with one last bit of instruction, he knew that for the kingdom’s sake, scattering would turn out to be a very good thing with the right experiences and knowledge under their belts. He told them to wait for the gift of the Holy Spirit that his Father promised and would reveal at a gathering known as Pentecost when Peter preached the first gospel sermon.
Sometimes, we get so busy with figuring out everything on our own that we forget to listen for God’s instructions that are right in front of us. Okay, Covid-19 has disrupted our lives. So, what do we do? Jesus already provided that answer, and I believe God is using our current crisis to help all of humanity push reset and go back to the basics. We may not all be geographically situated to make a difference in Jerusalem where the disciples were 2000 years ago, but we can pay more attention to what’s going on locally, right around us, and among those we love most. What a once in a lifetime opportunity we have been given to re-think our priorities, examine what’s going on under our own roof, and be given time to make a new game plan going forward.
In witnessing “going back to the basics” in Fort Gibson and across the country, I have been hearing a lot about families spending more time together. I have seen churches drastically increase their knowledge and use of technology to reach their membership. Other churches have conducted old fashioned drive-in movie style worship services with people sitting in their cars listening to loudspeakers or low power FM radio signals. I’ve seen people outside of Harps Grocery talking from a distance with the enthusiasm that comes from being separated from other humans for too long. I’ve seen Fort Gibson’s downtown shops bring merchandise outside so people can shop from their cars. I’ve seen and heard of neighbors checking on neighbors more often than before. Beyond that, volunteers and companies are getting creative in producing hand sanitizer and face masks for those who need it most.
The pandemic may have thrown a wrench in our old way of life, but there’s been a lot of good from it, too. Let’s pray we’re smart enough to learn some things from all of this that will make us better human beings in our homes, in our communities and beyond as our new normal slowly begins to take shape.
Have a great week!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.