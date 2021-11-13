U.S. Army 1st Lt. Hannah Poor celebrated her birthday on Veterans Day. She is serving as a commander of a tank troop. She was born in Tahlequah, but her hometown is Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Her grandparents, Larry and Ida Lashley, live in Okay.
Active military member celebrates birthday on Veterans Day
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
age 87, died Wednesday November 10, 2021. Services 1pm Monday November 15, 2021 at Lescher-Millsap Funeral Service Chapel in Muskogee. Viewing Sunday 1pm to 8 pm.
57, Freeman passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021. Celebration of life will be held 11:00am -1:00 at Berean Seventh Day Adventist 622 with Southside Blvd., Muskogee, OK 74401
57, Freeman passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021. Celebration of life will be held 11:00am-1:00pm at Berean Seventh Day Adventist 622 W. South Side Blvd Muskogee, OK 74401
41, of Checotah, passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Memorial Service: 2:00pm, Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Serenity Chapel, Garrett Family Funeral Home, Checotah. You may offer online condolences to Jared's family at www.garrettfamilyfuneralhome.com
87, of Muskogee, Ok passed on 11/5/2021. Services Tuesday 11/16/2021 at 12:00PM in The People's Chapel-Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Muskogee. Viewing on Monday 11/15/2021 from 1PM to 6PM in the Biglow Muskogee Chapel biglowfunerals.com
Most Popular
Articles
- Fallen Native American female hero — Lori Ann Piestewa
- Three injured in collision
- Muskogee doctor spells out plan for local adventure park
- Mayoral contest takes shape on final day of filing
- Education Spotlight — Ralph Ayers
- Former Tahlequah doctor demands jury trial, meds
- Familiar connection in unfamiliar teams: Hornet pair were once Bulldogs
- Wagoner assistants have Hilldale memories
- Prep football: Safety ultimate difference as Wagoner eliminates Hornets
- Muskogee County District Court 11.09.21
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.