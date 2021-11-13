Active military member celebrates birthday on Veterans Day

Hannah Poor

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Hannah Poor celebrated her birthday on Veterans Day. She is serving as a commander of a tank troop. She was born in Tahlequah, but her hometown is Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Her grandparents, Larry and Ida Lashley, live in Okay. 

