Advent begins Sunday

After a year of economic, political and pandemic uncertainty, Advent might take on added meaning for some, area church leaders said.
Advent, a traditional four-week period of expectation and preparation leading to Christmas, begins Sunday.
“It’s a hope, more so than ever,” said the Rev. Cindy Culver, chaplain at First United Methodist Church, Muskogee. “We’ve had enough shocking moments. It’s a time of peaceful reflections and hope of the Christ Child coming into the light again and renewing because of what he brought to the world.
Culver said the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected Muskogee since March, prompted the church to look at “how you have worship in a time of uncertainty.”
“How are you able to provide spiritual enrichment and hope in a world that’s been plagued with politics that have just been a mess, the economy has been a mess because of COVID,” she said. “How do you give some sort of normalcy to your people?”
Culver said she hopes experiences from the past year will make people mindful of what Advent means, “and not packages and bows.”
“It’s a time we spend looking at ourselves and what we value as important,” she said. “Family time means so much more to people.”
The congregation also is waiting and preparing for a new pastor. The Rev. Mike Smith, First United Methodist’s pastor since 2019, died in September. The Rev. Patrick McPherson, pastor at First United Methodist of Kingfisher, will come to Muskogee as pastor in January, according to the church Facebook page.
The pandemic also has prompted different ways to observe congregational traditions, such as lighting candles on the Advent wreath. Many church members are opting to worship online as the church livestreams the service.
“We’re looking at being more inclusive with online, maybe using video with the lighting of the candle or reading of the text for Advent days,” Culver said.
First United Methodist Music Director Steve Thomson said traditionally families, couples or individuals would light candles in the sanctuary during worship. This year’s observance will include a video of a family lighting an Advent candle at home, he said.
Advent also is a penitential time, almost like the 40-day Lent period leading to Easter, said the Rev. Bob Wickizer, rector at Grace Episcopal Church.
Most scriptural readings during Advent deal with the first coming of Jesus as the Christ Child, he said. A second component is the Second Coming of Christ in judgment, he said.
“Because of that, you get this feed of ‘we need to take stock of our lives, confess what we’ve done wrong and make amends,” he said. “Hence the need for penitence.”
People seem to be hungry for penitence this year, he said.
“They’re so tired of the double standards of the world and want some honesty and respect,” he said. “I’ve been amazed at how people pile in for Lent and that same kind of impetus is there with Advent.”
He said people want to unload their burdens.
“Right now, because of COVID and the political change, it’s almost perfect timing,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.