All Aboard begins Thursday

People can enjoy music, food and fun through summer when the City of Muskogee hosts All Aboard Thursdays at Depot Green.
This year's series begins at 6 p.m. Thursday and will run the third Thursday of each month until Aug. 17.
"It will basically like a community block party," said Brooke Hall, Muskogee Parks and Recreation's assistant director for recreation. "It's just a fun family event."
The versatile music group D'Elegantz and the party band Full Flava Kings will perform. Hall said a variety of musicians, including Red Dirt and bluegrass have been lined up through the series.
"We'll have Elgin Street blocked off, vendors, a kid's zone, inflatables," she said. "We'll have train rides, food trucks."
Food trucks include The Spud Truck, Amy's Eats and Treats, J.J.s Burgers and Dogs, Banana Boss, Carlson Messner Wine Works.
"We have a variety of different vendors," Hall said. "They'll be selling merchandise or just community partners."
Vendors and exhibitors include Piddlin' Around Crafts, Make Music Muskogee, Green Country Behavioral Health and Muskogee County Head Start.
The series is held in cooperation with Muskogee Parks and Recreation, Muskogee Little Theatre, Three Rivers Museum and Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.
Muskogee Parks and Recreation has held All Aboard Thursdays since 2021.
"As far as the events and setups and vendors, it went great," Hall said. "We'd love to have more people come out."
If you go
WHAT: All Aboard Thursdays
WHEN: 6 - 9 p.m. Thursday, and on June 15, July 20, Aug. 17.
WHERE: Depot Green, 205 Elgin St.
Summer Music Line-up:
• May: D’Elegantz and Full Flava Kings
• June: Ahna Jennings and Red Dirt Rangers
• July: Sister Stone and Reversing Radio
• August: Bazmore Family Band and Springstreet
