People attending the All Nations Hymn and Worship service can expect "some good Native hymn singing," worship leaders say.
"Those are very important to our tribes and our local Native churches," said the Rev. Larry Robinson, Osage, pastor of Tulsa Indian United Methodist Church. "Those songs, a lot of them came out of the removals, the Trail of Tears. Some of those songs have been handed down over the years through our churches. You're going to hear some good Native singing."
Robinson is one of four pastors leading the service, 10 a.m. to noon at Bacone College Chapel. Other pastors are the Rev. Archie Mason, a Cherokee-Osage elder from Tulsa; Brandon Kemble, Ponca, pastor of Ponca City Indian Baptist Church, and Henry Birdtail, Cherokee, pastor of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Webbers Falls.
Between the messages, visitors will be invited to sing hymns in their tribal languages, said Sarah Megan Kelley with Muskogee Oklahoma Native American Association.
"What we like to do is open it up. Since we're going to be on Bacone's campus, hopefully the students will be there to sing in Choctaw or Muscogee (Creek)," she said. "Madison Shoemaker is going to sing a few Cherokee hymns."
Robinson said visitors also can expect to hear "good Native preaching from the Bible."
"It's going to be a good time of fellowship and a good time to be a Native and a Christian," he said, adding that his message on courage will come from Deuteronomy."
Mason, a Cherokee-Osage elder, will conduct a Cedar Ceremony about 30 minutes before the worship.
Margarett Kelley, Osage, described the service as way to "cleanse the mind of all bad thoughts and feelings, so you have a better opening in your mind and spirit to good things."
"You're going to go in and receive the Word of God and open yourself up to a spiritual event," she said. "The smoke purifies you and cleanses you of all the bad things. It comes over you. The eagle fan, we consider that a religious symbol. You bring the smoke to your mind, then your heart, then over your body. It's a purification."
Kelley said she sees similarities to the Catholic church, because the church burns incense.
"When the Osages met the priests, they saw similarities in their practices, so a lot of Osages are Catholic," she said. "We have a beautiful Catholic Church in Pawhuska. Stained glass windows featuring some of our people."
If you go
WHAT: All Nations Hymn and Worship Service.
WHEN: 10 a.m. to noon Sunday.
WHERE: Bacone College Chapel, 2299 Old Bacone Road.
