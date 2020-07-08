Area arts programs to receive grants

Four area arts programs have been awarded Oklahoma CARES Grants from the Oklahoma Arts Council.
They are Cherokee National Historical Society Inc., Friends of Rentiesville Blues, Muskogee Community Band Association, and Muskogee Community Theatre.
More than 100 nonprofit arts programs were awarded the grants.
Through the one-time grant opportunity, over $400,000 in funding is being provided to help arts-focused nonprofits keep jobs and maintain organizational stability during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oklahoma CARES Grants were made possible by federal funding provided through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, distributed by the National Endowment for the Arts to the Oklahoma Arts Council as its state partner.
Oklahoma Arts Council Executive Director Amber Sharples said the funding will benefit all Oklahomans.
“In passing the CARES Act, Congress recognized the need to support the arts as a sector that meaningfully contributes to our nation’s economy, education, and quality of life. We are grateful to members of Oklahoma’s Congressional delegation for helping make this support possible,” Sharples said.
Statewide programs receiving grants include Oklahoma Arts Institute, Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition, Oklahoma Community Theatre Association, Oklahoma Museums Association and Oklahomans for the Arts.
Funding determinations were made by members of the Governor-appointed Oklahoma Arts Council board. Awards reflect the Oklahoma Arts Council’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in its investment of support across the state. Organizations receiving awards can use funds for administrative and artistic salaries, benefits, and contracts. Facility and operational expenses are also eligible expenses.
