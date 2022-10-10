Area bowlers are doing their part to help women with breast cancer.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and bowlers with the Green Country United States Bowling Congress (USBC) are raising funds to assist Women Who Care, a local nonprofit agency that supports breast cancer awareness.
For the entire month, raffle tickets will be sold and a special tournament will be held with the proceeds being given to Women Who Care. Those funds help women in financial need receive a mammogram.
Annette Mann, along with Pam Marshall and Jo Bowling, came up with the idea after having dealt with the impact the disease has on victims and their families.
"The USBC has a national campaign that raises funds for national organizations," Mann said. "We wanted to do something locally, so we contacted Wren Stratton and she was thrilled about the idea."
Stratton is one of the directors with Women Who Care and said she feels all the monies raised will help save lives.
"I can say if it has, but we don't ask many questions," Stratton said. "If you come to use and provide information that shows you need financial assistance, we're here for you."
Stratton said she is very glad for Green Country USBC and its involvement.
"I don't know how our name came up," she said. "But I am grateful it did. I can't thank all the people enough who are helping."
Marshall, one of the top women bowlers in the area, has been affected by the disease many times.
"I got started with this years ago," Marshall said. "My mom's a breast cancer survivor; then later my sister developed breast cancer and she passed from it last year — she got COVID on top of the cancer — she had Metastatic Stage 4 cancer. My mother-in-law passed 30 years ago, and my sister-in-law passed three years ago from breast cancer."
This is Bowling's first year involved with the fundraiser.
"Three years ago I know we did it, but then we stopped," she said. "I just said, 'How come we're not doing it anymore?' So Annette and I decided we're going to start it back up and keep it going."
Breast cancer can be hereditary and is passed down through an inherited mutation in the BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene. Marshall said she hasn't been tested for the gene, but some of her family members have and the results were negative, however they still contracted breast cancer.
"They tested mother that passed, my sister that passed and my baby sister and none of them have (the gene)," she said. "My mom's cancer is the one that 75% of cancers are — the common breast cancer in women. My sister's is one that develops during the time of puberty and doesn't manifest itself until you are much older — she was 58 the first time she was diagnosed."
The fundraising effort began last week, and Mann is pleased with the initial efforts.
"We have had a very good response," she said. "And it's not just Muskogee. We are raising funds in McAlester, Checotah, Tahlequah and Wagoner.
"And you don't have to be a league bowler. You can come in to the bowling center…we have a jar at the desk."
You can help
If you would like to donate to Women Who Care, call Wren Stratton: (918) 869-8453.
To donate to the fundraiser, Green Country Lanes at (918) 681-1285 and ask for Annette Mann.
