Area churches donate to help Ukraine residents

Muskogee area Catholics responded generously when calls came for Ukraine relief.
“We took up a special collection during the weekend and on Ash Wednesday at all the Masses. So we raised $3,922, which is kind of remarkable," said the Rev. Richard Cristler, priest at St. Joseph Catholic Church. "It was so quick and so off-the-cuff because the situation escalated so quickly, and we didn't have time to announce it and prepare people for it. That was the generosity of the people responding."
Several faiths are responding to the ongoing turmoil in Ukraine. Russia began an invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. According to Reuters News Service, at least 2.1 million people have been displaced.
Cristler said the money will go to the Tulsa Catholic Diocese, which will forward it to Ukraine relief. The diocese made a special appeal to churches under its jurisdiction, he said.
"You can imagine, not just our Catholic Church, but every Catholic church throughout the diocese took up a collection to help support the efforts in Eastern Europe," he said.
He said St. Joseph members "recognized the need to help, given the reality of everything they were seeing on TV, the media and the Internet."
"People feel very passionate about this cause, supporting the Ukranians who are suffering," Cristler said. "We recognize that the people who are suffering in Ukraine are brothers and sisters in Christ. And we have a responsibility to our brothers and sisters, especially those who have been displaced and have had their homeland demolished and obliterated."
United Methodists have been invited to give through the United Methodist Committee on Relief, or UMCOR.
The Rev. Patrick McPherson, pastor of First United Methodist Church of Muskogee has worked with UMCOR. He was in Bosnia-Herzegovina when the country was torn by war in the 1990s. UMCOR was providing refugee housing, he said.
McPherson said some of the images from Ukraine evoke those from his service.
"We've seen a lot of conflict in the world," he said.
UMCOR offers widespread services, which include building schools and hospitals, he said.
"It really depends on how far into it we want to go," McPherson said. "UMCOR has done everything from food relief to housing to refugee work."
Muskogee's First United Methodist Church members are giving to UMCOR's Ukraine relief fund and are praying for the people of Ukraine each Sunday.
"One of the churches in our area, Claremore, First, because they have a personal relationship with a church in Poland, is sending to help the refugees that are flooding into Poland," McPherson said.
You can help
Online giving opportunities
• Catholic Relief Services — https://support.crs.org/donate/donate-ukraine
• UMCOR (United Methodist) — https://umcmission.org/umcor/how-to-assist-the-ukrainian-people/
• International Mission Board (Southern Baptist) — https://www.imb.org/ukraine
• Save the Children — https://www.savethechildren.org/us/where-we-work/ukraine
• World Jewish Relief — https://www.worldjewishrelief.org/ways-to-donate/appeals/1267-ukraine-crisis-appeal
• Episcopal Relief and Development — https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse
• International Committee of the Red Cross — https://www.icrc.org/en/donate/ukraine
• Salvation Army — https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/ukraine-disaster-and-refugee-relief/
