Ron Chandler hopes everyone rings in the new year responsibly.
Chandler, the first vice commander for American Legion Post 15, said the post will be hosting a dance Saturday for men and women 18 years old and older.
“We’ll have a local band called Muskogee’s Wildcard Band,” Chandler said. “Along with that, we’ll have some drawings and giveaways. We will also have adult beverages, soda pop — we have a bar — and we’ll have some snacks.”
Chandler also said the post will be taking care of the attendees.
“All of us legionnaires that will be there are going to be watching for people that imbibe too much,” he said. “We’ll take care of making sure they get home.”
The post could not host the event last year because of repairs made to the building.
A frozen pipe burst and flooded the building during sub-zero temperatures in February 2021. The main meeting area, where dances and bingo games are held, was destroyed, as were bathrooms, the kitchen and bar.
“We had to completely rebuild the building,” Chandler said. “We got a brand new building, all remodeled inside. So this will be our first year since we rebuilt.
“We hope everyone can come out and help celebrate the new year with us.”
All the proceeds from the dance benefit the post.
“We use that for our programs,” Chandler said. “We do boys camp and girls camp, we do programs for the schools’ flags and we also help local veterans.”
The Castle of Muskogee will be hosting two events on Saturday. The Castle Christmas concludes Saturday, and the Time Travelers Ball will begin shorty after the Christmas festivities end.
The Civic Center will have several events on Saturday. One of them is “New Year Neon Bash.” The bash will be held on the second floor of the Civic Center and is what is being called a “family friendly event.”
There will be inflatables, card tables, dominoes, indoor games, snacks, prizes and much more. It will be conducted on the second floor, and the Civic Center is reminding parents they must remain with your children or have adult supervision 18 years of age and older.
At The Canebrake in Wagoner, Grady Nichols will be performing at the New Year’s Eve party. There will also be a grand buffet and a midnight champagne toast.
The Garden of Lights tour at Honor Heights Park concludes this weekend. Pavilion concessions are closed for the season.
If you go
WHAT: American Legion Annual New Year's Eve Dance.
WHEN: Doors open 7 p.m. Saturday; Live music begins 9 p.m.
WHERE: American Legion Post 15, 4021 W. Broadway.
COST: $20 per couple, $15 per individual.
INFORMATION: (918) 577-1831.
• • •
WHAT: Castle of Muskogee Time Travelers Ball.
WHERE: The Castle of Muskogee, 3400 Fern Mountain Road.
WHEN: 9 p.m.-12:15 a.m. Saturday.
COST: $49.95 single ticket; $149.95 single (includes ticket, hotel room, shuttle service); $200 couple (includes ticket, hotel room, shuttle service).
INFORMATION: https://okcastle.com/
• • •
WHAT: New Year Neon Bash.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Second floor of Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St.
INFORMATION: (918) 684-6363.
• • •
WHAT: New Year's Eve Party.
WHERE: The Canebrake, 33241 E. 732nd Road, Wagoner.
WHEN: 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday.
COST: $299-$599 per couple.
INFORMATION: (918) 400-1120.
• • •
WHAT: Noon Year's Eve.
WHERE: Muskogee Public Library, 801 W. Okmulgee Ave.
WHEN: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday.
INFORMATION: (918) 682-6657, ext. 161.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.