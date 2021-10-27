Wise trick or treaters have two days to collect candy and other goodies.
Muskogee set no definite time for trick or treating on Sunday. City of Muskogee spokeswoman Tera Shows said residents who want to give out candy on Sunday are encouraged to turn their porch lights on. Trick or treaters are not encouraged to go to houses with the porch lights off.
Area Trick or Treat times:
SATURDAY
• Checotah — 4-6 p.m.
• Haskell – 5-8 p.m.
• Wagoner — 6-9 p.m.
• Warner — Darkish.
SUNDAY
• Muskogee — No set time. Trick or treaters are to seek houses with the porch light on.
• Fort Gibson — No set time.
• Tahlequah — No set time, around dark.
