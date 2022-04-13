Art Guild offers Introduction to watercolor painting

If learning how to paint with watercolors is on your bucket list, here is your chance. The Muskogee Art Guild is offering a four-week course open to everyone in May for only $120. Become a member of the guild for $40 and pay only $100 for this course and enjoy deep discounts on all other workshops offered this year, plus use of their library full of great books about how to paint.
George Fulk and Catherine McCarty will teach this course. Both are experienced in teaching and in watercolor painting. By having two instructors, participants will be able to get plenty of individual help.
Classes will be held at the guild’s new studio, 106 S. Main St., from 9:30 to noon on four consecutive Tuesdays beginning May 10. You will be expected to provide your own materials and a copy of the text, "Watercolor Basics: Let’s Get Started" by Charles Reid. You can get a copy of the required materials and register for the course on the guild’s website, muskogeeartguild.org.
