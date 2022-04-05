Art guild plans to blastoff in new space

Muskogee Art Guild's new space has nearly everything a studio and gallery need: Open areas, storage, peg boards.
The art guild moved into the north third of the former Hoopes Hardware Building, 108 S. Main St., this month. The space already had built-in shelves and cabinets. Many of those cabinets have pegboard doors, offering a convenient place to hang art.
Guild members will show their art in the new space during the Black & White Blastoff, 5 p.m. Thursday.
The event, which features local wines, craft beer and appetizer boards, will kick off the guild's annual member show and sale.
"We think it will be a really fun party," said event organizer Patricia Ridge Bradley.
The blastoff will have somewhat of a dress code, Bradley said.
"People are encouraged to wear black and white, but they're also encouraged to wear color," she said. People wearing color will be "arrested" and taken to Guild treasurer Wren Stratton, who will ask for a donation to the guild.
Bradley said the guild seeks to raise about $12,000 and already has raised $6,000.
The art show features two works from each member, she said. Media include paintings in oil, watercolor, pastel, alcohol ink and acrylic. There also will be pencil and charcoal drawings, prints, sculpture, jewelry, photography, mixed media and digital collage.
Guild President Becky Lucht said she likes the 'industrial chic' feel of the old building, which has housed Hoopes Hardware since the 1930s. The hardware store now takes up space next to the guild.
She said that guild member Mary Hoopes, the building owner's sister-in-law, asked if the guild could use some space when it becomes available.
"It's artsy, like being in a studio," Lucht said about the new gallery/studio. "Our place we used to have was a little formal, and to me a little inhibiting. You didn't want to get paint on the carpet. We have a concrete floor now, we can get crazy as we want."
She also likes the location, just south of the Main Street and Okmulgee Avenue intersection.
"It's down in the heart of things and hopefully people will come and visit us," she said.
The guild had been on hiatus since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
"We're pretty excited about being able to meet together again and have classes," she said. "During the pandemic, people either did a lot of art or just kind of regressed and didn't do anything. I feel this is going to give folks a chance to get out, get stimulated and do art again."
Lucht said several classes already have been scheduled, including a beginning painter's workshop in May.
If you go
WHO: Muskogee Art Guild.
WHAT: Black and White Blastoff.
WHEN: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
WHERE: Muskogee Art Guild new location, 108 S. Main St.
