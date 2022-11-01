Artists complimented each other's works Tuesday afternoon as they set up for a Muskogee Art Guild show.
"Isn't she stunning," artist Lana Reed said, admiring an oil painting of an Indian woman with long braids, painted by Tulsa artist Larry Wilkins.
All types of art will be up for viewing and sale during Muskogee Art Guild's Annual Open Judged Show and Sale, which runs Thursday through Nov. 11.
The show is open and free to the public.
People may meet and visit with some of the artists at a reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, said guild President Becky Lucht.
"We'll be announcing the winners and giving them their money and ribbons," she said. "There will be wine and snacks."
The Best of Show wins a $300 prize. Awards will be given to the top three placing pieces in each category. Art will be judged in seven categories: Pastels, acrylics, graphics, watercolors, photography, 3-D art and mixed media.
People may vote on a People's Choice winner during the run of the show.
"Anyone who comes into the show is given a slip and they can vote on a winner," Lucht said, adding that the winner gets a prize at the end of the show.
Cynthia Powell, who entered digital photography, said she loves the diversity of the artists who show each year.
"The art work covers all media, acrylics, oils, photography, colored pencil," she said, adding that digital photography is a new entry this year.
Wilkins said he always paints with oil.
"I have a farm, and it keeps me busy," Wilkins said. "I had a studio built in my home, an addition."
He said he didn't know about the Muskogee Art Guild show until a friend told him.
"I thought, you know, I think I'll do that. It's not that far and I was looking for another show to go to. I was at Utica Square at an art show," Wilkins said.
Reed entered some paintings of dachshunds, including one she did for a friend. She also entered a painting of her mother, June Sewell, who passed away in 2019.
This will be the guild's first fall show since moving into its new space on the north side of the old Hoope's Hardware store.
"We had our members' show last April, that was the first big show we had," Lucht said. "This is our first judged show. Anybody across the state is welcome."
Lucht said the 2021 Open Judged Show and Sale attracted 70 to 75 artists.
"Last year was a big show because we were in conjunction with the Oklahoma Arts Conference," she said.
If you go
WHAT: Muskogee Art Guild Annual Show and Sale.
WHEN: Reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday; Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Tuesday and Nov. 8, 9, 10 and 11.
WHERE: Muskogee Art Guild, 106 S. Main St.
