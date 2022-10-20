Art guild seeks entries for annual show, sale

Muskogee Art Guild invites all visual artists 18 and over to enter its annual judged art show and sale. Artists' entries will be on exhibit from November 4-11 at the Guild's new gallery at 106 S. Main St. The public is invited to the Artists' Meet and Greet and Awards Presentations from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 3.
Art must be delivered to the Guild from 1-4 p.m. Nov. 1. There is an entry fee of $15 per piece with a limit of five entries. Best of Show award is $300, with cash prizes of $100, $50, and $25 for first, second and third place in each category with a minimum of 12 entries.
Categories include Oil & Acrylic, Watercolor, Drawing, Mixed Media, Three Dimensional, Photography and Digital Art, Pastel.
Find more detailed information or download an entry form on MAG website at muskogeeartguild.org. Muskogee Art Guild is a nonprofit organization founded in 1936. Its purpose is to foster art and its appreciation in the Muskogee area, and to sponsor exhibits and other visual art forms, and is supported by the Muskogee Area Arts Council and the Oklahoma Arts Council.
