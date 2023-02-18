Art Guild to host Art and Fun class

Matt Anderson, Cherokee cultural specialist, is leading "Weave a Turtle" Art and Fun class sponsored by the Muskogee Art Guild, 106 S. Main St., on March 11. Since early Cherokee artists didn't have a local Hobby Lobby, Anderson will take interested participants (location TBD) to gather natural art materials at 9 a.m. He will then demonstrate how to weave a turtle and help each one weave their own back at the Art Guild Gallery at 10 a.m. It is not necessary to gather materials at 9 a.m.
Cost is $25 for MAG members and $35 for non-members. To register, contact George Fulk at fulkgeorge401@gmail.com, text him at (918) 261-1192, or access muskogeeartguild.org and click on the Art and Fun link.
Anderson is a Cherokee artist working in various mediums and teaches Cherokee foundational arts as well as artist entrepreneur business coaching at the Cherokee Arts Center. His work can be found throughout Cherokee Nation facilities across the Reservation and has art for sale in the Spider Gallery.
He draws his inspiration from the beauty that surrounds us and has resided in the Cherokee Reservation for all but his first three years of life. Although his family had little choice when exiled here in 1838, they made the best of it and today he calls it "home."
