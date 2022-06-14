Art guild to host class Thursday

Muskogee Art Guild announces a new Art and Fun class, "Balancing Act: An Intuitive Collage," with Cynthia Powell.
Enjoy two hours of relaxing, creative fun at Muskogee Art Guild, 106 S. Main St., from 6-8 p.m. Thursday. All materials will be supplied. The cost is $35 for members and $40 for non-members.
Participants will:
• Choose a palette: Neutral, pastel or bold.
• Choose papers: Textured artist papers and wallpaper, handprinted recycled paper, adding your own mark making, a variety of vintage papers like: 1950s Autograph Book, 1900s Piano player paper, 1960s sewing patterns, interior design books.
• Choose elements: Lace and twine, ribbons, film negatives, Washi tape, Silver Star Punchinella.
Arrange and glue down to a sturdy watercolor canvas board, with a "Homemade Medium." (Recipe supplied.)
