Art guild to host silver clay jewelry workshop

Muskogee Art Guild and Kate Schroeder invite the public to a two-day silver clay jewelry workshop for beginners from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 19-20. The workshop is suitable for beginners and will be held at MAG's studio/gallery at 106 Main St. (Hoopes Hardware Building)
On the first day, students will learn how to roll out the clay, texture it, and fire it. The second day will deal with finishing, polishing, and adding patina. At the end of the workshop students will have finished pieces to wear or to give as gifts.
All supplies are included, tools provided for use during the workshop. Workshop limited to eight students, age 16 and up.
Members $130, Non-members $140. Pre-registration is required.
To sign up, follow the instructions on the MAG's Workshops website page (muskogeeartguild.org) to pay via PayPal. If you’d prefer to pay by check or cash or have additional questions, call or text Kay Goad, (918) 360-8004.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.