Artist to teach watercolor class

Muskogee Art Guild member George Fulk will teach a watercolor landscape class, 9:30 a.m. to noon each Saturday in June at the guild's studio, 106 S. Main St.
Local watercolorist Fulk will teach how to create simple but attention-grabbing landscapes in a fun, supportive atmosphere. Open to all skill levels, preregistration is required; $125 for members and $150 for non-members. Class is limited to 12 students. For more information on registration, supplies and payment options, access the muskogeeartguild.com Classes link, email fulkgeorge401@gmail.com, or text George Fulk at (918) 261-1192.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.