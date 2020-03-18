Arts and entertainment venues across the area are closing or canceling events out of concern of COVID-19.
Muskogee Art Guild has closed and called off upcoming art projects.
“We’re trying to postpone, but we don’t know yet,” Guild President Becky Lucht said, adding that a judged Open Show set for April has been moved to September.
“Many of our members are retired, so it’s a vulnerable age group,” Lucht said.
Five Civilized Tribes has closed, and all events have been canceled until further notice. Executive Director Sean Barney said the museum has not set a reopening date.
“We have too many international guests who come through the museum that it would not be prudent for us to stay open,” Barney said.
Consequently, the month-long Art Under the Oaks competitive art show has been canceled for this year, he said.
“The reception would have been April 4,” Barney said.
Barney said the museum is contacting artists who already have submitted items for the show, a major event for the museum. He said 684 people visited the museum and 42 artists participated during last April’s show.
He said museum officials had been taking precautions against spread of germs.
“Up until yesterday, we were cleaning everything every day,” Barney said on Wednesday.
Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame has postponed its OMHF induction ceremony, originally set for March 28. Thursday night concerts also have been canceled.
“We won’t know for quite some time the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said OMHF President Mike Martin. “Therefore, it’s not wise to proceed with the currently scheduled event. Out of concern for the health of our inductees, their families and fans, we believe it’s the right thing to do.”
He said they will work with inductees on rescheduling.
“If things calm down and things get back to normal in July, we’ll try to reschedule it,” he said. “To get it going again, we’ll have to work with the inductees’ schedule.
The museum will open only on an appointment basis, Martin said.
“We’re closing the museum,” he said. “If someone calls Harley (Hamm) and requests a tour, it’s by reservation only. He posted his phone number on the door, and he’ll be available if needed.”
Martin said the number of people visiting the museum varies.
“Yesterday, we had a lady stop by from New York,” he said on Tuesday. “With school out and all the suspended activities there, we don’t have groups from schools coming.”
Muskogee Brewing Company, which hosts live acts on Fridays and Saturdays, has closed until the COVID-19 threat is over, said Cody Parris.
“All the music events we have are canceled,” he said, adding that the adjoining restaurant, Station 1 is open only for carry-out.
Ahna Jennings, who was to perform there on Friday, said she canceled a Saturday performance in Colcord. She said people can still access her music on social media programs, such as YouTube.
