When the stars come out, a museum can certainly shine. Get out your glitz and glamour attire and visit the Wagoner City Historical Museum, which just reopened after a makeover that now features a stunning exhibit of Oklahoma stars.
Hundreds of pieces of memorabilia that tell the story of Oklahoma’s rich musical history are positioned in display cases and hanging on walls extending up to the ceiling. Two hundred community volunteers and state leaders hatched a plan several years ago to bring this collection of music posters, performance costumes, guitars, documents and keepsakes to the Wagoner facility. The new loaned exhibit represents more than 70 years of work by the Jim Halsey Company, which set the stage across the globe for Oklahoma musicians and performers to tell the story of Oklahoma’s musical contribution to our history and culture.
The makeover team began working last July, dismantling, packing and carting into storage much of the existing Wagoner historical displays, thus allowing the space to be transformed and reopened to visitors. It’s certainly a magical, musical mystery tour.
Such an undertaking must be a dream project for any museum director or curator. Indeed, the Jim Halsey Starmaker exhibit has been on the road before. It was first established in Muskogee at the Three Rivers Museum around 20 years ago.
During his remarks at the Wagoner museum reopening, Halsey graciously gave credit to those in Muskogee who first created and formally named his life’s work as ‘Starmaker.’
Later, the collection resided at the Oklahoma History Center, where its executive director Bob Blackburn wrote the text for huge murals that capture the story of Halsey and his contributions. Those murals are part of the Wagoner museum display.
The museum grand reopening was a star-studded event. State and local elected officials and representatives of the Oklahoma Historical Society praised the dedication and vision of those who saw the potential for Wagoner tourism by establishing the prominent display. It will reside at the facility for up to at least a year.
The Wagoner museum exhibit includes:
• An Americana Wurlitzer jukebox.
• Guitars presented to Halsey by The Rolling Stones; AC/DC; The Police; Aerosmith; Led Zeppelin; Tom Bresh; Jimmy Buffett; Glen Campbell; Doobie Brothers; and Hank Williams Jr.
• Photos of music stars taken by famous photographers such as Bruno of Hollywood, Richard Young, Harry Kangdon and Cliff Riddle.
• Music festival posters representing the North Sea Jazz festival; Festival Internacional De La Cancion De Vina Del Mar; and the Montreaux Jazz Festival.
• A Roy Clark jacket; Jana Jae fiddle and performance costume; a sparkling Glen Campbell jacket; custom-designed suit by the legendary Manuel of Nashville for Duane Allen of the Oak Ridge Boys and a Lee Greenwood jacket.
The Jim Halsey Co. once had offices in Tulsa, Los Angeles and Nashville. Music impresario Halsey has collected the treasures and keepsakes during his career that launched hundreds of world-renowned music icons.
This impressive exhibit is a testament to the star power of Oklahoma musicians and many others who gave the world the lasting gift of music. Halsey has always told his clients to make everything an event. Indeed, the Wagoner museum has created quite an event all must see.
Andrea Chancellor has reporting and editing experience with news media in Oklahoma City, Washington, D.C., and Chicago. She also did corporate public relations work in Tulsa.
If you go
WHAT: Wagoner City Historical Museum.
WHERE: 122 S. Main St., Wagoner.
WHEN: 11 a.m. -7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and Noon-4 p.m. Sundays.
ADMISSION: Free.
INFO: (918) 485-9111.
