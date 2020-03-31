A Spanish Colonial manuscript; a Treaty of New Echota protest basket; copy of a letter penned by Cherokee Chief John Ross; and unique impressions that demonstrate the mechanics and creativity of printmaking.
These priceless works of art can be seen at the Gilcrease Museum in Tulsa, and today, from virtually everywhere. While we’re practicing social distancing, thousands of Gilcrease treasures can be viewed online.
The online Gilcrease art collection represents paintings, sculptures, drawings and prints of artists from across North America. The homebound are encouraged during the COVID-19 pandemic to explore its collections and take advantage of these learning experiences.
There are countless other opportunities, as well, to remain in touch with the beauty of art without traveling.
The Oklahoma Museums Association and the American Alliance of Museums have issued health in the workplace guidelines, advising museums to be well prepared for outbreaks in public spaces. Specifically, it encourages museums to use digital platforms to remain connected to audiences during quarantines.
Gilcrease is well ahead of the curve on this. Museums for years have been striving to explore new digital and remote ways to reach audiences. And, now, the audience is captive and ready to log in.
Granted, not many nearby museum options are available today for virtual touring. Yet many entertaining virtual experiences are ready for viewing, albeit in locations we certainly cannot visit at this time.
For instance, Iheart.com provides a wide selection of history-related podcasts and audio stories. These recorded selections aren’t really virtual tours, per se, but you can visualize in your mind.
Southernliving.com offers information created by Google Arts & Culture in partnership with Fast Company to provide virtual experiences at 12 famous museums. These include the Van Gough Museum in Amsterdam, the British Museum in London; the Guggenheim Museum in New York and others.
Insider.com offers many ways to enjoy an afternoon at the museum without leaving the couch. Try a virtual walking tour of the Irish Cliffs of Moher; view scenes of U.S. National parks; or take a jaunt along Main Street in Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.
Thrillist.com offers access to live streaming Metropolitan Operas.
The Conde Nast Traveler, a subscription-based online service, shares information on many museum exhibits, symphonies and operas one can enjoy from home virtually.
Some of us will need to become comfortable accessing online museum experiences of art, music and history as we navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic. What better time to do it, than now?
After the world heals and museums reopen their doors, let’s hope curators and museum directors will redouble their efforts to digitize collections.
After all, an online museum preview paired with a follow-up visit to a brick-and-mortar facility certainly will enhance the educational experience over all.
Andrea Chancellor has reporting and editing experience in news media in Oklahoma City, Washington, D.C., and Chicago. She also did corporate public relations work in Tulsa.
