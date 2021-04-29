The 2021 Azalea Banner Auction is online and live.
There will not be an in-person Azalea Banner Auction this year because of safety concerns. There are 100 of the 24-inch-wide by 36-inch-long banners painted by 100 different local artists. Pictures of the banners are online with the artists' names. They will hang until the end of April on Honor Heights Drive, in Honor Heights Park, on Okmulgee Avenue from Main to Honor Heights Drive, and on Broadway from Fifth Street to 12th Street.
The Azalea Banner Auction is online at https://www.charityauctionstoday.com/auctions/azaleabannerauction-15144. It will be open for bidding through 7 p.m. May 7.
To bid, you'll need to create an account or log in if you've already got an account from the Azalea Banner Auction last fall. Credit and debit cards are accepted.
Proceeds from the auction go to Muskogee Parks & Recreation "Park Development Fund" and the Muskogee Art Guild.
The theme this year was "People and Places of Muskogee"; or artists could use a spring or Azalea Festival theme.
