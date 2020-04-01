Azalea banners brighten city streets

Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Wind increasing. A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 72F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.