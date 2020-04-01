Azalea banners brighten city streets

Fort Gibson resident Jason Thayer says he took his time painting his first Muskogee Azalea Festival banner this year.
"I worked on it every night," he said. "It took probably about four weeks or so."
His work can be seen with dozens of other Azalea Festival banners through April.
Even with no Azalea Festival Parade or related events, Muskogee continues to celebrate azaleas through its banners, said Joel Everett, Muskogee Parks and Recreation special projects coordinator.
Everett said at least 90 banners have been put up. They can be seen along Okmulgee Avenue to Honor Heights Drive, then along Honor Heights Drive. A few also can be seen along Broadway in downtown Muskogee.
About 13 banners are in Honor Heights Park, near the park entrance, the parking lot by the large green space and the main parking lot near the gift shop and Papilion, Everett said.
"It's the first time we tried it, to get people into the park," he said, adding that Honor Heights Park remains open. Playgrounds, bathrooms and the gift shop are closed to the public out of concern for COVID-19.
This year's theme, saluting television, has prompted artists to paint interesting banners, Everett said.
"You've got a bunch of favorite television shows through the years" he said. "I think we had four 'Bewitched' banners and 'I Love Lucy,' we have three or four of those."
Other banners salute "Rowan and Martin's Laugh-In," "Golden Girls," "Looney Tunes and "Alfred Hitchcock Presents."
Thayer picked a favorite show from his childhood, "Mork and Mindy."
"When I was growing up, they had what they called Nick at Nite on TV. They would show the older TV shows," Thayer said. "I was born in 1980. I loved 'Mork and Mindy.' That was one of my favorite shows.
"Mork and Mindy," which ran from 1978 to 1982, starred Robin Williams as a space alien who came to earth.
Thayer said he couldn't fit Mindy on the banner, so he just painted Mork.
He said he's only been painting for less than a year, but has always drawn.
The biggest challenge of painting the banner was mixing the colors and flesh tones for Mork's face, Thayer said.
"That took a lot of time," Thayer said, adding that he's pretty happy with his first banner.
"I definitely plan on doing another banner next year," he said.
Not all banners salute television, many feature flowers, animals or nature scenes.
Coweta artist Patricia Bradley said she painted "a great big close-up of an azalea."
"It's a pink azalea with a lot of purple," Bradley said. "It's a pretty picture. I thought it would make a good banner."
However, painting the canvas banner has been a challenge.
"Usually my art work is not that big," she said. "Plus, it's in acrylic, and I've never painted in acrylic."
Bradley said she normally paints with oils and pastels.
"And I do a lot of pencil drawings," she said, adding that her works usually are 11 inches by 14 inches or 16 by 20.
"This is like 24 by 36, so it seems gigantic to me," she said.
She stretched the blank banner over another stretched canvas in her studio.
"That gave me a harder surface to paint on," she said. "I like to paint vertically. A lot of my friends put it on the kitchen table because they are so big. I stretched it so it can fit over my easel."
Bradley said working on deadline and in a self-imposed quarantine helped her meet that challenge.
"I had a perfect opportunity to sit down in my studio and get it finished," she said. "The deadline was what actually drove me to finish it. Plus, I really enjoyed painting it. I was really pleased with the way it turned out."
Everett said the banners will remain up through April. A banner auction, usually held at the end of April, will be rescheduled later, he said.
If you go
WHAT: Muskogee Azalea Festival Banners.
WHEN: Through April.
WHERE: Along Okmulgee Avenue from Main Street to Honor Heights Drive, along Honor Heights Drive. Some on Broadway in downtown and Honor Heights Park.
ADMISSION: Free.
