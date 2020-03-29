Rick Ewing still remembers the first time he saw an azalea.
“I was about 6 years old, all dressed up for Easter Sunday — even a bow tie — and my mother made me stand in front of an azalea for our family photo,” Ewing remembers.
Now, as the assistant director for the Muskogee Parks Department, Ewing enjoys surveying hundreds of azalea plants, especially those that would be the stars of Muskogee’s annual Azalea Festival.
The event began 54 years ago in the spring of 1967, under the guidance of then-parks director, Art Johnson. It has progressed to a festive nature event, drawing visitors from around the world. Ewing coordinates the planting with the help of seven full-time parks staffers. He notes that his favorite azalea was created almost a century ago by a hybridizer who named the plant, “Martha Hitchcock.” A tribute to his mother or a girlfriend, perhaps?
“It’s a bit of a surprise that azaleas grow in this often unpredictable climate," Ewing said. "Naturalists labeled this climate as ‘too hot and too dry’ for azaleas.”
The Honor Heights azaleas defied that prediction.
“If you treat the azaleas’ roots right, the tops will take care of themselves,” Ewing advises. “Preparing the bed is crucial to an azalea’s growth.”
His recipe for success? Use a high organic content for the soil. It should include one-half good decomposed compost. Add one-fourth peat moss, then one fourth of well-drained topsoil.
“The azaleas will thrive,” Ewing says.
Visitors will enjoy a tapestry of colors — red, purple, pink, white, and a mix of all those shades. With horticultural breeding of deciduous azaleas, there are also yellows and true oranges. Among Ewing’s favorites are the old variegated varieties. He’s also partial to the Satsuki azaleas, a late-blooming Japanese creation.
Those interested in planting azaleas can expect three weeks of blooms, if the weather treats you well, Ewing notes. “That’s one reason we began to diversify with other plantings several years ago at Honor Heights.”
Because of the coronavirus precautions, the Festival will not feature some of its annual events — the parade, run and bike ride. “But the azaleas don’t know about the virus,” Ewing said. “They will be blooming.”
