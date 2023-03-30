Barbecue competition set for Saturday

Sequoyah Bay State Park is a fine place for barbecue, cook Nick Davis said.
"I like the environment out there, it's got plenty of space, it's awesome," he said. "The lake lifestyle lends itself to barbecue anyway, so it's a natural pairing."
Hundreds of visitors can sample barbecue at the park when the Wagoner Lion's Club sponsors Lake Views and BBQ, 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday.
Program organizer Samantha Call said the event features two days of barbecue competition, with Saturday's event open to the public.
She said 70 teams will compete in various contests, including a Kansas City Barbeque Society Master Series event, a KCBS Backyard Event and a steal cook-off.
"On Saturday, our backyard teams will be competing in two categories — chicken and ribs," she said, adding that there also will be a people's choice competition.
People's Choice taster kits are $10 each and go on sale at 4 p.m. Tasting begins at 5 p.m.
Contestants cook from their camp sites, Call said.
"They pull in their RVs and their camper trailers and cook at their site," she said.
More than $10,000 in prize money will be presented at the awards ceremony Saturday evening.
Call said the Lion's Club has hosted the cook-off for five years. The club chose Sequoyah Bay State Park because of its water and gas hook ups for contestants.
"They are great partners and they partnered with us to make this a great event," Call said.
Davis, who runs a barbecue stand in Tahlequah, said he's gone to barbecue competitions for about five years and enjoys competing close to home.
"There's other contests in Oklahoma nowadays, so my average travel time is four to four and a half hours," he said. "So it's good being able to load up and go, plus my family can go, and they don't get to be at awards often."
He said he usually parks his 20-foot sports trailer in a shady spot by Fort Gibson Lake.
Davis said the team, Double Barrel Barbecue, took reserve champion at the 2022 cook-off.
"We missed winning the whole thing by three one-hundredths of a point," he said.
"I've got more first places in brisket than anything else, a close second would be ribs," Davis said, adding that his least favorite competition is chicken.
"We actually won the chicken at this contest last year, so it still does good.'" he said.
The blues band Stonegate Fence will provide live music at the cook-off. There also will be food trucks and vendors. The Lion's Club will sell bologna sandwiches.
Call said this is the fifth year the Lion's Club has held the barbecue cook-off.
Wagoner Lion's Club awards small business grants to local merchants and scholarships to high school seniors. The club supports FFA programs and veterans' programs.
"Our primary goal is for community members in need by providing free eye exams and eyeglass vouchers," she said.
If you go
WHAT: Lake Views and BBQ Backyard Barbecue Cookoff.
WHEN: 4-10 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Sequoyah Bay State Park, 6237 E 100th St N.
TASTER KITS: $10 each.
