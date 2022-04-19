Film lovers have two weekends to enjoy movies at the Bare Bones Film Festivals this month.
Documentaries and music films will be shown Thursday through Saturday at Three Rivers Museum. The second weekend, April 28-30, will be devoted to animation, features and shorts.
"We bring the cultural, the arts, the history, everything together," said festival coordinator and producer ShIronbutterfly Ray. "There's going to be some crazy goings-on that are going to be fun.”
Ray said the documentary festival begins at 10 a.m. Thursday with a domestic violence roundtable discussion hosted by Soroptimist and the Domestic Violence Prevention Network
An opening reception honoring Muskogee's 150th Anniversary will be 5 p.m. Thursday. It will feature live music by blues singer Selby Minner and her guitar students.
Student films from Muskogee High School students will be shown at 10:15 a.m. Saturday.
"We have Muskogee High School with seven students in competition, audience choice, audience voting," she said. "Their instructor, Rodney Clark, will be honored as a Trailblazer.”
Ray said Clark is a past Bare Bones participant.
"He is an award-winning instructor in high school and colleges here in Oklahoma and in Kentucky," she said. "He also is a playwright."
An awards ceremony will be at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Break.
The second part of the festival will be April 28-30 at various venues, including The Roxy Theater, Muskogee Civic Center and Muskogee Public Library.
A welcoming reception and special awards ceremony will be 5:30 p.m. April 28 at The Roxy. Muskogee Art Guild President Becky Lucht will receive the Citizen of the Arts Award and Mayor Marlon Coleman will receive the Hometown Warrior Hero Award.
Feature films will be shown throughout the festival at the Roxy. They include the horror/thriller "Invite the Devil to Come and Play" at 9 p.m. April 29.
The library will host live screenplay readings, youth-oriented films and films about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also on April 29 and 30, the festival will honor Souls Inkpen, a group of poets and lowriders.
"They are actually going to hold the first ever lowrider festival in Muskogee in July," she said. "This is sort of a promotion for them, We have the classic clubs, well this is another dimension. We have a film about a lowrider community in Phoenix, Arizona."
Bare Bones will be done virtually as well as live, Ray said.
"We've been doing more virtual since the pandemic," she said. "We still have people who aren't ready to come out in public. We have very few people coming from overseas."
The festival concludes at 9:30 p.m. April 30 with the Bonehead Awards Ceremony at the Roxy Theater.
If you go
WHAT: Bare Bones Music and Documentary Festival.
WHEN: Thursday through Saturday.
WHERE: Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St.
SCHEDULE: https://barebonesfilmfest00.tripod.com/2022barebonesmusicdocumentarysongwritingfilmfestivalnominees/
WHAT: Documentary awards ceremony.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: The Break, 310 S. Third St.
WHAT: Bare Bones Film Festival.
WHEN: April 28-30.
WHERE: Roxy Theater, 220 W. Okmulgee Ave; Muskogee Public Library, 800 W. Okmulgee Ave.; Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St.
SCHEDULE: http://www.barebonesfilmfestival.org/
WHAT: Bonehead Awards Ceremony.
WHEN: 9:30 p.m. April 30.
WHERE: The Roxy Theater.
