The Oklahoma Church Security Association (OCSA) will present a Basic Church Security Seminar at Arrow Heights Baptist Church, Broken Arrow on Oct. 1. Check-in will begin at 8 a.m., and instruction will begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. The program should last approximately four hours and dismiss around 1 p.m. Arrow Heights Baptist Church is located at 3201 S. Elm Street in Broken Arrow.
There will be no charge, but a love offering will be taken to help offset the ongoing expenses of presenting these programs. Students must register in advance to attend. Enrollment will be cut off at the end of the business day Sept. 28.
Subject matter for the program will include Recognizing Church Security Threats, Common Myths Concerning Church Security, Basic Church Security Concepts and Competencies, and an overview of the OCSA Centurion Church Security Team Development Program.
This program is designed to show church leaders and laymen where to start either organizing their church’s security team or improving their existing one.
The instructors will be Bill Kumpe and Dr. Todd Cathey.
Kumpe holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and a Juris Doctorate. He is a retired attorney and the author of "Deadly Minutes Versus Precious Seconds, a Primer on Armed Church Security." Kumpe is a Vietnam-era veteran of the U.S. Navy, a licensed armed private investigator and a certified law enforcement level instructor in verbal skills and techniques.
Cathey holds multiple degrees in theology and Christian education. He is the executive pastor of Arrow Heights Baptist Church where, among other duties, he supervises a security team consisting of both civilian volunteers and sworn police officers. Cathey is a former Nashville police officer and certified security officer. He is a nationally recognized civil war historian. He has written several books on civil war history and southern culture. He also is a black belt and a certified law enforcement level instructor in the use of less than lethal striking weapons (batons) and restraints (handcuffs).
The Oklahoma Church Security Association is an unincorporated association of military and law enforcement veterans who provide church security training and consultation at no charge. Each instructor must be a law enforcement, combat arms or military police veteran. Each instructor must be civilly qualified to teach their assigned subject matter. And, each instructor must be an ordained minister, deacon or elder from a recognized community of faith.
For information or to enroll, email Bill Kumpe at bkumpe@cox.net or call (918) 381-9792.
