Beatles fun comes to OMHOF

When Reversing Radio plays a night of Beatles hits Saturday, drummer Jeff Jones knows which one of the Fab Four he'll be.
"I get to be Ringo," Jones said, referring to the Beatles drummer.
Reversing Radio, a Muskogee rock quartet, will perform a tribute show From Penny Lane to Abbey Road, 6 p.m. Saturday at Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame. The night also will feature trivia questions and displays of Beatles memorabilia.
OMHOF Executive Director Tony Corbell said he and Jones came up with the event.
"I'm the biggest Beatles fan anyone's ever met," Corbell said. "Every album that they did is entirely different from the album before it. They had very intricate chords and notes in their songs. And none of them read music. And they have made some of the most amazing arranging of these notes, and such heartfelt detail in these songs like 'Yesterday,' or 'In My Life,' to 'Helter Skelter, the hardest rocking song they did."
Jones said Reversing Radio member have been rehearsing Beatles tunes for several months preparing for the show.
Besides drummer Jones, there are two guitarists/vocalists, Micheal Rappe and Bart Culver, and bass player Jon Vanderveer.
"And they do a great job on three-part harmonies," Jones said. "Which is perfect because that's what the Beatles did. They always do real good singing. That's why everyone knows them. It's not their amazing instrumental ability or their amazing drum, but their amazing harmonies."
Jones said the group will play the breadth of Beatles music, from "I Want to Hold Your Hand" to "Let it Be."
"We're playing pretty much all the number one hits," he said. "It's a crowd pleasing show, so you don't want to play a bunch of obscure stuff. You don't have to be a big Beatles fan to enjoy it because you're going to recognize the tunes."
Jones said he grew up listening to the Beatles and especially likes "Come Together," from the "Abbey Road" album in 1969.
"I'm a drummer and it's got the best groove," he said.
Corbell said he has put together a fantastic list of Beatles Trivia questions.
"And I'm going to give out prizes from my very vast Beatles memorabilia collection," he said. "I'm not going to give out anything too valuable. I've got Yellow Submarine lunch boxes, little Beatles bobble heads from 1965."
He also will display other items from his collection, including posters.
"We're going to kind of decorate it All Things Beatles," Corbell said.
If you go
WHAT: From Penny Lane to Abbey Road.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Saturday. Concert begins at 7 p.m.
WHERE: Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, 401. S. Third St.
ADMISSION: $20; Tickets available online at Eventbrite.com.
