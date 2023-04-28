Big vehicles on display to touch

Trucks make up only part of the vehicles youngsters can get their hands on at Touch-A-Truck this Saturday.
The event also will include patrol cars, fire engines, dirt movers and trash trucks.
Muskogee Public Library will present Touch-A-Truck from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hatbox Field. Proceeds benefit the library summer reading program.
MPL youth services director Jennifer Fuller said the annual event lets children get "up close and personal with the vehicles."
"They can touch them, they can hear the sirens," Fuller said. "They can talk to whoever brought the vehicle, ask them questions about how it works, what they use it for. It's a great way for business owners and people who work hard in this community to show off their vehicles."
There will be a quieter event during the Kelly B. Todd Accessibility Hour, from 9 to 10 a.m.
"It's specifically for children who need some extra time and they need it quiet," Fuller said, adding that the library is partnering with Kelly B. Todd Cerebral Palsy and Neuro-Muscular Foundation for the time.
Touch-A-Truck will feature vehicles from the City of Muskogee and town of Fort Gibson.
City of Muskogee media relations manager Tera Shows said the city will bring a fire truck, police cruisers, a Kubota tractor, trash trucks and a knuckle boom truck. A knuckle boom truck has a swinging arm that picks up large things like tree limbs, she said.
"We use it when households request large item pickups," Shows said.
Fuller said the event will feature a van from All My Sons Moving Co., wreckers from Morgan Towing and the Green Country Behavioral Health Services Care-A-Van. About 10 to 15 Jeeps and a race car are expected.
"Oklahoma Highway Patrol will have an air boat and a bomb squad trailer," she said. "Air Evac will have its helicopter ambulance."
There also will be food trucks and trailers. The Muskogee High School robotics team will have a demonstration. Northeastern State University's mascot, Rowdy the RiverHawk, will pay a visit.
Librarians will offer free books. Nonprofits and churches. will have candy.
If you go
WHAT: Touch-A-Truck.
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Kelly B. Todd Accessibility Hour: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Hatbox Field, 3601 Arline Ave.
ADMISSION: $2 per person.
