Birding Today: 10 percent of the world’s bird species hybridize

Assuaging the fears of birders and budding ornithologists, there are no complex rules to differentiate between hybrids and intergrades. Hybrids are the offspring from parents of different species. Examples are Mallard x American Black Duck, Mallard x American Wigeon, Canvasback x Redhead, and the Olympic Gull, a cross between Glaucous-winged and Western Gulls due to likely hybrid superiority. These gull hybrids are believed to exhibit evolutionary fitness than either parent species in the hybrid zone.
Intergrades are the offspring of different subspecies of the same species, like Oregon x Slate-colored Junco, Pink-sided x Gray-headed Junco, Yellow-shafted x Red-shafted Flicker, which are both Northern Flickers. Intergrades are common across a broad region from Oklahoma to British Columbia.
If the ranges of two populations of differing taxa overlap and there is intergradation between the two populations, we have intergrades. We are implying that crosses between the two taxa are fertile and backcross with either or both parent taxa or with one another.
Roughly 10 percent of the world’s bird species hybridize. Zones of hybridization exist in the U.S. for Black-capped and Carolina Chickadees or Indigo and Lazuli Buntings, and the discussion between Baltimore and Bullock’s Orioles may have been finalized, as it appears that the orioles will remain separate species for the present.
Hybrid zones are like supernovas of speciation, where genetics, procreation, and traits become mixed and altered in new combinations to create recipes for new biodiversity combinations. It succeeds in showing how new species are created.
The warblers are not out of this equation, either. Blue-winged and Golden-winged Warblers have hybridized so much they may be merging into a single species. Hybrid zones are becoming as widespread in the past two decades with genetic sequencing improvements.
To fully understand the relationship between both intergrades and hybrids, there is a second set of dual terms — convergent evolution, which is how distinct species evolved similar traits due to similar environments or being forced to do so because of natural selection and divergent selection. The latter is modification over time. In the present, modification seems to have become more rapid due to extreme weather requirements related to procuring seeds.
The most notable examples relate originally to Darwin’s finches (longer time periods), as does our other side of the coin, the crossbills, which tended to finally move full speed ahead as of more recent times with more urgent needs.
As both time and necessity dictate, we shall see movement being governed by less than the nominal century that was believed required for these changes. During Darwin’s time, there were not extreme needs like those today.
It only goes to show that very little is really set in stone, as all inevitabilities are never for only the present, but the future, as well. Ponder these notions discussed for today and in the past and know that our current research must be based upon how fast requirements for survival change and why.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
