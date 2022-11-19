Birding Today: 25 newly-described species in world of birds

For those who have not heard about the 2022 eBird taxonomy changes, the people involved were very busy and the revisions are done. Oddball database changes are still to be expected.
There are a total of five newly-described species, 118 obtained with splits of one species into two or more species, and 41 others that were multiple species now lumped into single species. This means the changes give us 82 additional species for a current grand total of 10,906 species of the world.
The interesting splits include the Chihuahuan Meadowlark from the Eastern Meadowlark, which is found in central Mexico and the U.S. It has a paler body and plainer face with more white in its tail than either the Eastern or Western Meadowlarks.
They may occur in close proximity to one another, most notably in southern Mexico, and will be harder to identify unless it is a male in breeding plumage.
The Ring-necked Pheasant is a naturalized bird in much of the northern U.S., as well as specific world regions and is now split into Ring-necked Pheasant and Green Pheasant. The Green Pheasant is much smaller and has obvious plumage differences and rarely hybridizes where they both occur. However, there are known examples of melanistic Ring-necked Pheasants, which have no significant upperpart contrast.
Hook-billed Kite is split into Hook-billed Kite and Cuban Kite. Cuban Kites are restricted to eastern Cuba, which has difficult access, likely fewer than 250 individuals.
The Greater Antillian Nightjar is split into the Cuban Nightjar and Hispaniolan Nightjar. The difference is based on song distinction on each species. If one looks at the sonogram for the two birds, there is a notable contrast. The Hispaniolan Nightjar utters a click followed by it local name—Pitangua, and the Cuban Nightjar sounds like Guabairo, a longer, drawn out song.
The Antillean Mango was split into Hispaniolan Mango and Puerto Rican Mango. The Puerto Rican Mango occurs on the Virgin Islands (smaller with black restricted to the chest in males and females with a brown-gray outer tail) and the Hispaniolan species occurs in the Dominican Republic and Haiti (larger bird with males having mostly black underparts with females being pure white underneath with a purplish tail base).
The partially U.S. resident bird is the split between the Northern Wheatear (one of the most migratory birds in the world with the Alaskan population believed to migrate to sub-Saharan Africa, and the eastern Canada population crossing open ocean to western African wintering grounds). The Atlas Wheatear is a short distance migrant that migrates from Morocco to western Africa for the winter.
There are a few other splits strictly out of the country, which can be found under the eBird 2022 Taxonomy Update — COMPLETE, as well as the full listing of taxonomic changes. This includes data on domestics that will eventually be listed as Escapee Exotics and will not count under Life List Totals. However, the naturalized birds in certain areas will still be counted.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
