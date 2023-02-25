Birding Today: Action must be taken to save endangered birds

Avian extinction is sometimes driven by greed and lust for money, and many birds came to a sudden end that were the most common, like the Passenger Pigeon. This shows that other causes went deeper.
We are in an age with DNA testing and significant ways to determine outcomes for some of the most puzzling of questions, and we are getting closer than we have been. Loss of habitat was another factor as scientists looked further for the drivers of the extinction of many species.
Through basic data on wing length, bill size and shape, feather characteristics, leg length, and body size, we learned that the physical size and shape, species traits, and behavior were some key elements for species loss.
Out of nearly 11,000 birds, we are in such a state of disappearance, action is forced and it must be done quickly.
I was once privy to the avian skin collection at the Museum of Vertebrate Zoology to see firsthand work on this question, and it became clearer to see the factors that contribute to this loss of life. To hold skins and see their characteristics, measure their body parts and see their traits was an eye-opening experience.
Seeing morphological features and knowing the problem tells us why this is happening to life. When we input and graph the data on physical criteria, it becomes more apparent that attributes are the present key.
The more characteristics that one species shares with others shows that their lives are in tandem with what nature currently has to offer like the Northern Cardinal, European Robin, and Red-billed Quelea of Sub-Saharan Africa.
When we put diversity or specialization into the equation, we begin to see greater differences in commonality. Regional areas where fewer birds live, if it is harder to fly there, and unique ecological roles partner with less birds and how to keep them well fed and safe. Islands have always been difficult locations to cater to birds, their needs and requirements, as well as the invasive species that may be found there.
Disease is also a specific that can harm birds without a hardy constitution. When birds are classed as vulnerable or endangered, they have strikes against them already and require extra help to improve their conditions.
The smallest living bird, the Bee Hummingbird, is fragmented in the West Indies and Cuba with a near threatened classification. They require nectar in an area frequently threatened by devastating storms.
The Spoon-billed Sandpiper with the spatulate bill, is critically endangered due to loss of habitat as a breeding bird in the Chukchi Sea area, and reclamation of Asian wintering grounds.
The White-headed Duck is endangered due to habitat loss, illegal and sport hunting, and Ruddy Duck range expansion in Spain due to hybridization.
The vulnerable Three-wattled Bellbird (Panamanian dialect) that screams its unusual calls is experiencing habitat destruction.
We must reduce human impact on many wonderful birds that may not be with us much longer.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.