Birding Today: Apps bring birding to your phone

Technology has done some remarkable things for the birding world. If John James Audubon and other pioneering ornithologists were alive today, they would be both in awe and jealous. However, the point is that had they not done what they did for birding, we’d never be where we are today.
Ready yourselves to get a couple of apps for your Android and iPhone if you don’t already have them to improve your birding game.
iBird is a fabulous field guide in a small space. It can be tailored to some regions, shows vital markings for identification, matches can be made seasonally, birds can be identified by photo and will use your GPS data. There is a free basic demo. Considering what the apps do, they are very affordable, and there is an entire North American version. Soon there will be a United Kingdom category. These apps are continuously being improved and reaching out to the world of birders. Learn more at https://ibird.com/about/ios/about.html.
The Audubon Birds of North America is a FREE field guide. A beginning birder would get a lot out of this, since it is not necessary for all the bells and whistles— yet.
Larkwire is for learning bird sounds, and it is anything but dull. This app turns work into a game. The more you learn, the more challenging work you receive. Look into https://apps.apple.com>app>larkwire-learn-bnird-songs-1.
This is only for iPhone and iPad at present, with a $14.99 nominal charge.
Quizlet is a learning tool, as all one needs to do is search and add the flashcards that other users have created. It can also be used for other topics, not just birding, and initially free via iTunes, Google Play, or the web, but other topical options have a fee. https://apps.apple.com>app>quizlet
For eBird users, most people will enjoy this app more than others. You can find hotspots, compare your data with others, show life list totals, and backyard birders can get counts. It is also cost free.
Merlin Bird ID is another free app via the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. It is getting more accurate, but there will be some inconsistencies now and then from photos. You can also answer five questions to help with IDs. It is also available via your App Store.
The BirdsEye Bird Finding Guide is useful for the birds that one has not yet observed and will sync with your eBird. Once the location where the bird was observed is found, you’ll be sent to Google Maps app for GPS directions. This is also free for most species, unless they are rare or out of the country. U.S. membership is $29.99, or if you are a globetrotter, membership is $39.99. https://apps.apple.com.app>birdseye-bird-finding-guide
iNaturalist is for photos and data on any living thing, and is a citizen science network available worldwide in many languages. You will learn what is in your area with over a million users. It is a free download on Google Play and App Store.
Knowledge is power, so use it well!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
