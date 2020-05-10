Banding birds has evolved exponentially since Audubon tied silver wire around the legs of nestling Eastern Phoebes in 1803. He found the birds during migration on their return trip in Pennsylvania, quite a feat of luck since we lost 30 percent of our birds since 1970. In 1882, Ernest Seton marked Snow Buntings with printer’s ink. Hans Mortensen in 1899 included his contact information on the ring so he could be notified and the band returned to him. Regulation of the process began in 1909 with the American Bird Banding Association. Federal programs started in 1920 thanks to what is left of our Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
We evolved to colored bands, notable on such birds as the oldest banded bird, Wisdom the Laysan Albatross, in 1956. Another individual was B95, the infamous rufa Red Knot, who circumnavigated the world multiple times. B95 also informed us through banding where he spent his nonbreeding seasons.
Banding further evolved with the use of radio and satellite telemetry, blood and feather sample analysis, and advanced statistical modeling techniques.
Moving toward the 21st century, we used banding to additionally study bird ecology, populations, and behavior. This begat the study to preserve endangered species, regulating hunting of modern game species, and knowledge was gleaned through West Nile Virus, and how to curb bird strikes at airports and modern buildings.
As evidenced, banding isn’t just about a bird’s species, sex, and age any more. We entered the age of highly specialized computer data.
Some banders are additionally trained in non-invasively aging a songbird via its translucent skull. Many passerines can easily provide their ages through skull layers. Specific species can show us these things in spring, others in fall. This is how scientists determine the productivity of a bird, if young will be produced this season or next.
Two other parameters can be estimated as well — survival, as they breed in a successful area each year. If they are mist netted again in the area, it is a good indicator of their survival. The second aspect of the equation is recruitment, or the speed at which breeding birds become a part of the population. This can be through hatching chicks or coming from another population segment. The female always chooses her mate in the songbird category.
When we learn that populations are declining, as with the Kirtland’s Warbler, Black-capped Vireo, and the current Golden-winged Warbler populations, we can go beyond the climate change risk scenario to see what other factors may be contributing. It is rarely just one risk in the scheme of anything.
If we are able to target conservation efforts in other key points in a species’ life cycle, we are closer to solving the problem. If it is a situation in the breeding ground or wintering ground, we can target those areas through future capture.
Banding can show us if that bird bred that spring by her body condition, or his cloacal protuberance. Banding answers questions, as well as asks them.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
