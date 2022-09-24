Birding Today: Biographical work focuses on Oklahoman

"For the Birds" by Marilyn Bailey Ogilvie is the most complete biographical work of Oklahoma’s Margaret Morse Nice to date. Nice’s importance in the fields of ethology and ornithology are paramount to the studies of both as well as her respected foundational work on the Song Sparrow for behavioral science (1937, 1943).
Nice’s bibliography includes over 244 papers, articles, and published letters, seven books, 3,000 reviews, and her two book-length monographs on Parts One and Two of her Song Sparrow volumes.
Her first major work, done jointly with her husband, Blaine, is the 1924 "The Birds of Oklahoma" based on previous scant data and extensive travel throughout the state. Her second updated book was published in 1931. When she banded her first Song Sparrow in 1928, it was followed by a series of articles in the 1930s on the species, which cast her scientific reputation as a researcher.
She was instrumental on merging both North American and European researchers resulting in contributions to science that would only result through the mutual awareness of one another’s data. She developed deep friendships with ornithologist and evolutionary biologist Ernst Mayer, ethologists Konrad Lorenz and Niko Tinbergen, Oklahoma’s George Miksch Sutton, and many, many others.
Nice produced multiple reviews and critical abstracts for the journal Bird-Banding, and her editor felt it necessary to include papers by European behaviorists and ethologists. Bird-Banding was the first to incorporate the works of Europeans, making it the uniquely functional, foremost, and complete journal of the time.
Nice’s autobiography, "Research is a Passion with Me," included work with her daughters on their acquisition of language and finished with a century of incorrect data on incubation periods since Aristotle, which future ornithologists took as gospel. The clue was the fact that they were written as too short a period from 1876 on, beginning with TG Gentry. This work was done by Nice from 1951-1955 and resulted in four papers.
During this time when she was at home raising children, she still managed to keep active with psychological papers, as well as maintaining heavy correspondence with some of the most important men in ornithological circles.
Nice’s publication success and respect through her peers helped other female ornithologists break through the stigma of birth, and her inspirational achievements convinced them that they, too, might be successful with their work.
During her early days, Nice engaged in conservation educational programs, which stressed importance for the public to protect the environment. This soon developed into magazine articles, a book for the layperson, and a radio program in Oklahoma, which carried over with the family’s move to Ohio with her husband’s new job. Margaret was a conscientious steward of the environment with her book "The Watcher at the Nest" (1939), and two articles in "Bird-Lore, The Way of a Song Sparrow" (1936) and "The Nest in the Rose Hedge" (1936).
This book is tailored for the student of ornithology as well as historical data for top tiered scientists and researchers.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
