Now that many people are forced to be inside that are retired, temporarily unemployed due to the coronavirus, or ill, what can they do to keep from getting depressed and even more lonely?
Birders generally have it much easier than people that aren’t as connected to nature.
We get up early, no matter what time of year, and unless it is snowing hard or violently raining, we are doing what we love, BIRDING.
Gone are the days of other people that considered us bird nerds that have no friends, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Unless other people actually know a birder or more, we are very social, physically healthy, and always on the go with our life’s passion.
We have friendly competitions with other birders, we relate well with children because they like animals, we always have something to talk about, and we are weather gurus, which we learn from the birds. Sometimes, we get up too early, and perhaps miss staying out late, but we have a valid reason for that.
Get a couple of feeders to put in your backyard so you can be entertained by migrants that are coming through as we speak. Make sure that you have plenty of black oil sunflower seeds on hand to entice the birds to fill those feeders with. If you are sheltering inside, have these treasures delivered. You can purchase suet cakes for woodpeckers to draw them in, and have a birdbath or a water feature so they can bathe and drink. If you are fortunate enough to have a fishpond with a waterfall, that’s even better. You’ll have so much going on in the backyard, there will be no time to be bothered with phone calls, especially since you placed an order with the garden center and all those native seeds and plants arrived to make your back yard more exciting for the birds once you get them in the ground. Don’t even worry about rain. There’s been plenty of that, and if there is none in the forecast, that’s what soaker hoses are for.
Some people even replace their grass with trees, plants, shrubs, vines, and many other living things in order to have more time to watch those birds without wasting time mowing the lawn. Birders have it all figured out. They have more time to spend with the birds that they love instead of doing more work.
If you get bored with the birds in your backyard, go to other birding venues. If you don’t know where to find them, look on eBird for ideas. No matter where you live, there is no doubt that ebirders have made entries in your town or city or one not far from you. Don’t forget your cameras, birding guides, and binoculars, coffee and snacks, and don’t share with others, because you have to maintain a 6-foot distance from them.
You won’t be considered anti-social or rude. It’s the norm now.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
