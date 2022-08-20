Birding Today: Birds among species endangered, threatened

Our U.S. Endangered Species Act is a powerful piece of legislation that was passed by Congress in 1973 to replace its 1967 forerunner. This law has a critical habitat provision that requires Federal agencies to protect the land and water that said species require to recover and continue to survive. It also covers Federal agencies into not jeopardizing or adversely changing their critical habitat in what they permit, carry out or fund, as well as protect said species protections as it was internally designed and written including ecosystems required for that benefit.
It is gravely important that threatened as well as endangered species both get listed according to their needs and requirements. There are species that have been waiting on that list for three decades for action in foreign countries that have vested interests in that protection.
Birds alone include the Okinawa Woodpecker of Japan, Bolivia’s Southern Helmeted Currasow, and the Black-backed Tanager from Brazil.
The Okinawa Woodpecker resides on just the island of Okinawa, one of the rarest in the world. It is mainly found in the prefecture. This woodpecker lives within the U.S. Marine Corps’ Jungle Warfare Training Program within the old growth forests partially located on that property.
It has a small declining population further harmed by dams, logging, military operations, agriculture, and golf course development.
Its protection has been requested since 1980 and U.S. Fish and Wildlife placed it on their list as so warranted in 1984. This species has been waiting for 35 years for necessary protection.
The Southern Helmeted Currasow resides in central Bolivia, threatened by both habitat destruction and hunting, most notably within protected coca plantation land. It has been waiting for over 25 years without international trade protection.
The Black-backed Tanager of Brazil has been found within the Black Market’s caged bird trade and also battles forest fragmentation and habitat loss since 1994.
This beautiful bird is found in forested edges, coastal forests, and gardens where it forages in either pairs or small clusters.
Industry has much to do in Washington, D.C., where lobbying creates pressure to weaken the Endangered Species Act due to special interests and the difficulty to attack this law directly, along with popular humanitarian support.
Not only are these birds at risk, butterflies are also included in this listing for action.
Birds and butterflies are some of the top pollinators in the world and must be continued to be protected as they are some of the reasons that we are able to eat fruits and vegetables. Without them, humanity as we know it will cease to exist.
It is up to the Federal government to take action in order to stop the weakening of the Endangered Species Act once and for all and save the animals that protect us so well.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
